‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is Streaming Soon, But Not on Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hit movie theaters on December 17, 2021, was a blockbuster hit for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios. The film has broken record after record and even gave Cinemark Theaters its “best opening night of all time.”

Now, the final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man trilogy is about to hit its first streaming service — but it isn’t Disney+

Per a Deadline report about how major films can bolster streaming platforms’ original series and movies:

A big film like Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will hit Starz sometime over the next six months, is a tremendous boost providing "you put the right shows and content around it so you can move customers that watch Spider-Man into one of your originals."

The news that No Way Home won’t hit Disney+ yet isn’t shocking. As another recent report noted, this news is disappointing for some Marvel fans, but it was expected given Sony Pictures’ prior streaming deal:

Starz will hold it for 18 months, too. This news makes sense considering Starz was the first streaming platform for Sony Pictures releases that dropped between from 2017 to 2021, per an older deal (and No Way Home did come out in Dec. 2021). Sony signed two deals for streaming rights in 2021, with Netflix getting films first before Disney Plus gets them afterwards.

Due to this, it appears that the soonest Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch’s No Way Home will hit Disney+ — joining other popular Marvel Cinematic Universe films like Iron Man (2008), Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) — is 2023.

At this time, it remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their relationship. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The next major MCU movie release is Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, which is due to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

