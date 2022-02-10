Deadpool Creator Wants Disney to “Get Out Of Ryan Reynolds’s Way”

Deadpool creator, Rob Liefield, wants Ryan Reynolds to be the merc with a mouth without worrying about the character becoming family-friendly.

When Disney acquired 20th Century Fox — now 20th Century Studios — and gained the rights to the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, all of the MCU fans were excited. X-Men fans were especially excited after Dark Phoenix (2019) was released and ended up being a major disappointment. Fantastic Four fans were excited to see another reboot that was worth watching.

Deadpool fans, on the other hand, were scared that Disney was going to ruin their beloved R-rated character.

The major reason for this concern is that the MCU is family-friendly and Deadpool is not. Sure, there are brutal moments and action sequences that can be intense, but in the end, the majority of the films in the MCU never come close to being an R-rated movie. Deadpool, though, thrives on raunchy humor and gory scenes. Due to the language and violence alone, Deadpool films have historically been for older audiences. After Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), Ryan Reynolds’s version of Wade Wilson/Deadpool has proven that R-rated superhero movies can work.

Yet, Marvel hasn’t said what their plans are for the character just yet, except that Deadpool 3 is in pre-production. Deadpool creator, Rob Liefield, appeared on The Big Thing Podcast and shared his concerns with the MCU:

“Am I nervous? YES! Of course I am. Look man, I don’t know what’s going on. And that answer actually set off my dog. I yelled too hard. I scared him. The thing is of course. Here’s the deal, when I’m a comic book savant it was the minute I saw the trailers for what they were coming out with, it all got bumped on the schedule.”

Liefield continued on to share how he wasn’t very excited with what the MCU was releasing in Phase Four as Black Widow (2021) and the Eternals (2021) wasn’t what he believed fans wanted:

“And I keep going, can we just have the X-Men? Like you know what, just give us what we want. What I want is I want the Fantastic Four, I want the X-men.”

The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are already on their way to the MCU. Reports have circulated that even some of the Fantastic Four and X-Men will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), though this has not been confirmed. When it came to trusting Disney with Deadpool, Liefield answered:

“Do I trust that Disney’s going to make an R-rated movie? Can you wake me up in two years and show me that it worked?”

Most Deadpool fans feel the same way as Liefield. Similarly, fans also worry that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher — who is rumored to join the MCU, as well — may deal with the same issue.

Marvel is reportedly going to have more gritty fights in Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, leaving fans to wonder if this is a sign that Kevin Feige’s studio will slowly start allowing more intense action to take place on the screen. Liefield also shared some advice for Disney when it came to Deadpool 3:

“The thing about Disney and Deadpool, look, my thing is, just get out of Ryan Reynolds’s way. His imprimatur is so felt on both films, he lives those films, he’s at those fan screenings, he’s in the editing room, he’s giving copious notes.”

Ryan Reynolds has already teased his appearance with Taika Watiti by creating a trailer reaction for Free Guy (2021) which had the two of them sharing thoughts about what the movie looked like. But a four-minute video of the duo just left fans with more questions than answers for what to expect going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Liefield continued on to share what his dream scenario was for working with Marvel Studios:

“I’d just be happy to know that [Disney & Marvel Studios] would be like, ‘Look, we’re busy trying to get people to pay attention to the Eternals. You’re on lock over here on Deadpool. Just go, do that! Blank check, Deadpool.”

Of course, Liefield would want full creative control, but Kevin Feige is known to be involved in every Marvel project so Liefield’s chances of having no rules are very unlikely. There is still a lot of uncertainty with when to expect Deadpool 3, and if Deadpool will appear as a cameo sooner than that, or if fans have to wait years to see their favorite merc with a mouth again.

