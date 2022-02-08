Marvel’s Taika Waititi Joins Highly-Anticipated Pixar Movie

Disney fans are ready to blast off to infinity and beyond this summer.

Previously announced by Disney, Pixar’s all-new film Lightyear (2022) is set to release on June 17, 2022, and has been described as “the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear– the hero who inspired the toy– and follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure.”

Today, Disney unveiled an all-new trailer for the film and announced several more exciting additions to the cast.

Joining Chris Evans, who was previously announced ass the voice of Buzz, are Keke Palmer (Hustlers (2019), The Proud Family (2001)), Dale Soules (The Messenger (2009), Orange is the New Black (2013), Sesame Street), and Marvel star and director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Free Guy (2021), Avengers: End Game (2019)) as a group of ambitious recruits. Taika Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok, as well as several other films like Boy (2010), What We Do In The Shadows (2014), and Jojo Rabbit (2019).

Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s robot companion, Sox, and the cast also includes the voices of Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

“The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” said MacLane. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

Director Angus MacLane had this to say about the movie:

“Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about,” said director Angus MacLane. “In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lighytear’ pitch was, ‘What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it.”

Also revealed this morning, award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who’s behind the scores for the upcoming film The Batman, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home, is on board to score Lightyear. Giacchino has a long history with Pixar; he won an Oscar, Golden Globe and GRAMMY for the original score in Up. His other Pixar credits include The Incredibles, Ratatouille, Cars 2, Inside Out, Coco and Incredibles 2, among others. The Lightyear Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on June 17, 2022.

