Tom Holland Might Team Up With ANOTHER Spider-Man

Miles Morales may be making his first connection with the MCU as teased by the producers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) which is set to release on October 7, 2022.
Speaking recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller hinted that Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) could have opened the Multiversal door for Miles Morales to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe:
“The Multiverse is big and wide and all things grow… Why would you think [that in] a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?”
Tom Holland’s climactic third film is an action-packed tragedy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
Spider-Man needs all the help he can get as his wish for his life to go back to normal causes a spell to go wrong and has villains from other corners of the multiverse appear and they begin to terrorize Peter’s world. Yet, Spider-Man believes in second chances due to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and tries to save villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can’t do it alone which is why gets help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), Happy Hogan (John Favreau).
Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) releases in theaters on October 7, 2022.
