Tom Holland Might Team Up With ANOTHER Spider-Man

in Marvel

spider-man-spider-verse-animated-film-4

Credit: Sony Pictures

Miles Morales may be making his first connection with the MCU as teased by the producers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) which is set to release on October 7, 2022.

Miles Morales doing his leap of faith in Into the Spider-Verse
Credit: Sony Pictures

Speaking recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller hinted that Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) could have opened the Multiversal door for Miles Morales to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“The Multiverse is big and wide and all things grow… Why would you think [that in] a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?”

(L) Spider-Man rubbing chin with (R) Miles Morales looking at Spider-Man in Into the Spider-Verse
Credit: Sony Pictures
The first Miles Morales animated movie had Wilson Fisk/Kingpin activate the particle accelerator in an attempt to bring back his wife and child from the dead, but in the process, brought several versions of Spider-Man and caused some dimensional chaos to ensue.
This allowed odd versions of Spider-Man to be seen, such as Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), Spider-Noir (Nicholas Cage), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn). These variants of Spider-Man were a lot of fun, but now Spider-Man fans have seen multiple versions of the character simultaneously again thanks to No Way Home.
Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland were brought together in a similar fashion as Doctor Strange‘s spell attracted all those who knew Spider-Man which led them to join forces to save the Multiverse.
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man (right), Tom Holland as Spider-Man (middle), and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man (left)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures
Across the Spider-Verse has confirmed that Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) will have a role in the film as the teaser trailer shows Miles being thrown through several dimensions by the futuristic web-slinger. As Into the Spider-Verse teased several different Spider-Men, it would be very easy for Holland to make an appearance and interact with Miles Morales. This would leave the animated movie to be treated the same way as Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man 1 & 2 are now associated with the MCU.
Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield as SPider-man
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

It is, however, important to note that Holland has not been confirmed for any future Marvel projects at this time and has, in fact, laughed off rumors of another MCU trilogy.

Sony has been pushing a lot of their projects to have some connections with the MCU recently. Venom recently had a tie-in with its sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) showing Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock/Venom being pulled into the MCU and seeing Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

jared leto as morbius
Credit: Sony Pictures

Morbius (2022) also seems to also have connections with Spider-Man, as a poster of the web-slinger can be seen behind Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius as he walks down the street in a trailer for the film.

In theory, it wouldn’t be wildly far-fetched for Holland to appear, as the actor himself has stated that he hoped to be a part of the animated sequel. Though, again, nothing has been confirmed. It would, however, be amazing to see the two characters interact — especially after Jaimie Foxx’s Electro tells Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in No Way Home that he wished there was a “Black Spider-Man,” effectively teasing Morales.

(L) Spider-Man rubbing chin with (R) Miles Morales looking at Spider-Man in Into the Spider-Verse
Credit: Sony Pictures

Bear in mind that there are no reports of Morales appearing in a live-action MCU project at this time.

tom holland as peter parker (left) and Benedict cumberbatch as doctor strange (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland’s climactic third film is an action-packed tragedy. Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

doctor octopus and spider-man no way home bridge scene battle
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Spider-Man needs all the help he can get as his wish for his life to go back to normal causes a spell to go wrong and has villains from other corners of the multiverse appear and they begin to terrorize Peter’s world. Yet, Spider-Man believes in second chances due to his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and tries to save villains such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor OctopusWillem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s ElectroTom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man can’t do it alone which is why gets help from Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, his best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), Happy Hogan (John Favreau).

Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) releases in theaters on October 7, 2022.

Do you think Miles Morales will meet Tom Holland’s Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!

