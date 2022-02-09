Tom Holland Might Team Up With ANOTHER Spider-Man

Miles Morales may be making his first connection with the MCU as teased by the producers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) which is set to release on October 7, 2022.

Speaking recently on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller hinted that Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) could have opened the Multiversal door for Miles Morales to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“The Multiverse is big and wide and all things grow… Why would you think [that in] a Multiverse, in which many things are possible, that [those things are] not related?”