Marvel Teases Multiverse Origin of Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings

Marvel VFX supervisor Christopher Townsend was able to discuss what he could about the origins of the Ten Rings.

In the opening scene of Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) when Tony Leung’s Wenwu/The Mandarin used the Ten Rings to fight the army was an amazing moment that made it clear that whoever holds the Ten Rings means business. There is great power in them and the Mandarin used them to obtain great power in the world. Now, Simu Liu’s Shang Chi has the Ten Rings and the post credits scene has Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) with Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel asking Shang Chi about the origins of the Ten Rings leaving fans to wonder what it could mean.

In a recent interview, Townsend was able to share what he could about the Ten Rings:

“Townsend remained tight-lipped when asked whether the Ten Rings are a product of the multiverse. “I mean, one of the great things about MCU is the intertwined nature of all aspects, which I think is one of the fun parts of working in these films,” Townsend said. “So I don’t want to say more, to be honest.”

Townsend continues by explaining his thoughts on how the Avenger films are great at connecting the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“I think that we just need to let it sort of evolve. Because often it is an evolving thing, that as one story arc happens in a film, it then spurs other conversations and other story arcs and then eventually,” he explained. “I think Endgame particularly, and Infinity War were great in sort of bringing a lot of those loose ends back together. And I think that you are going to see more of that as the MCU develops.”

It is clear that Marvel has plans to unveil the true origins of the Ten Rings later most likely with the upcoming sequel for Shang Chi. It is possible that the sequel will explore the origins of the Ten Rings, yet who knows. Maybe Shang Chi will learn about its origins in a crossover film with another superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s hard to tell what Marvel has planned, but the one thing that we do know is that nobody is better than Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios at telling these stories when the time is right.

One possible connection the Ten Rings could have is with Loki when one of the Kang the Conqueror variants (He Who Remains) won the multiversal war against his other variants and suppressed the multiverse. It’s possible that maybe during that process, the Ten Rings were created by one of the Kang variants as a weapon during the war and was later grabbed by Wenwu/The Mandarin.

In the comics, the Ten Rings are alien artifacts of Makluan origin. They were wielded by dragon like aliens and it was The Mandarin who was able to take them and then master their abilities because the Ten Rings in the comics had it where each ring had a different superpower, but the MCU has decided to deviate away from the comics at the moment. Who knows, maybe when Shang Chi reveals the true origins he will gain even more power in the MCU.

More on Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Here is more information on the Marvel film from Disney:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Do you think the Ten Rings are a product of the Multiverse? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

You can stream Simu Liu’s Shang Chi and the Lengend of the Ten Rings or Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.