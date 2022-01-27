MCU “Aquaman” Is Reportedly Coming In ‘Black Panther 2’

Marvel fans are looking forward to seeing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will release in theaters on November 11, 2022. News about the highly anticipated movie is scarce but there are rumors that the new film will be introducing Atlantis alongside Namor, Marvel’s aquatic super hero.

Black Panther is one of Marvel Studios’ most successful films as it earned $1.3 billion dollars. It is also the only Marvel Studios film to earn an Academy Award for Best Picture, but Marvel is pushing to have more Marvel films to be considered. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel, but this movie has had a lot of challenges. The first of many was the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman due to cancer — this required the whole script to be rewritten causing the film to be delayed to its now November release.

Marvel Studios has made it clear that they will not recast T’Challa in honor of Chadwick Boseman, but many have speculated on who will take up the mantle of Black Panther. Many have speculated that T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, could be the one to become the next Black Panther.

Production halted for two months when Wright sustained an injury on set. Filming had started back up and then was delayed again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reports fromvarious sources have led fans to believe that Black Panther will be introducing Atlantis to the MCU with Namor and other characters from Atlantis in a direct conflict with Wakanda, possibly leading to war.

The inclusion of Atlantis would be big for the MCU in regard to diving into other areas of Earth that haven’t been explored — but fans may easily mistake Namor as Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. On December 16, 2022, DC Comics and Warner Bros.’ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due to hit theaters.

Then, a month later, Black Panther 2 is likely to introduce Atlantis to Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well. One source pointed out:

Marvel Studios has laid the groundwork for Atlantis and Namor to appear in the MCU for years. Iron Man 2 features a S.H.I.E.L.D logo on a map over the ocean. Avengers: Endgame featured a reference to an underwater earthquake, and most recently, the event of Eternals featured the Celestial Tiamut emerging from the Indian Ocean, which likely would have caused a major disturbance to Atlantis

On top of this, Gargantos, a creature set to fight Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in his upcoming sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which releases on May 6 in theaters, is a minion of the sorcerer Naga who is one of Namor’s foes in the comics. Doctor Strange is also supposedly going to tease the Defenders, who had Namor as one of the original members of the team.

At the moment, Marvel Studios has been teasing several Avenger-like groups to be created such as the Young Avengers, Thunderbolts, and now the Defenders. If Namor did appear as a likely enemy towards Wakanda, it would be interesting to see Namor interacts with the rest of the world as Eternals has shown that fans don’t like heroes who suddenly decide to act. Thankfully, Namor has plenty of motivation to show up due to Tiamut possibly damaging Atlantis.

Namor is known to be an antihero due to his fierce loyalty to Atlantis and doesn’t share any love for humans. Relations between Wakanda and Atlantis in the comics were tense at points leading to war at several points as Wakanda tends to align with the Avengers while Namor aligns himself with the X-Men as he is considered one of the first mutants in marvel comics. After the events of Black Panther 2, it is very likely that Namor would get his own spin-off movie focusing more on Atlantis and explaining what he has been up to. Since Namor is a mutant it can also be a good tie-in with the X-Men and Namor has teamed up with the Fantastic Four and both of them are entering the MCU very soon.

Marvel fans have a lot of things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.

More on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

The official synopsis for the film is:

Aquaman forges an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to save Atlantis and the rest of the planet.

The Aquaman sequel stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, and Amber Heard as Mera.

Do you think we will see Namor in Black Panther? Let us know in the comments below!