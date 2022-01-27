Luke Skywalker Actor Makes Surprising Appearance in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

At the end of 2021, Star Wars gained another live-action Disney+ series in the form of The Book of Boba Fett. Joining The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni’s animated series The Bad Batch, the latest canon television show from Lucasfilm sees Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) tackle the criminal underbelly of Mos Espa on Tatooine.

The latest episode saw the return of a fan-favorite character and also saw The Book of Boba Fett sit comfortably into its “The Mandalorian Season 2.5″ status. That being said, hiding amid Bryce Dallas Howard’s cast was another actor that actually portrayed a rather iconic Jedi in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale.

As the weeks have gone on, Star Wars fans have been treated to the backstory of just how Boba Fett ended up meeting Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) in Robert Rodriguez’s “Chapter 14: The Tragedy” from The Mandalorian Season 2, being paired with Fennec Shand, and claiming Jabba’s Palace from Bib Fortuna. There have been questionable speeder-bike gangs, a sighting from Amy Sedaris’ Peli Motto early on in the season, and answers to how Boba Fett survived his certain demise in the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). The latter, though, did unravel a rather sloppy plot hole for the Star Wars series.

The galaxy far, far away is constantly welcoming new faces and bringing back old favorites. If it’s not the return of actors like the late Carrie Fisher (General Leia Organa) and Harrison Ford (Han Solo) in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, it’s fan-favorites starring in the franchise’s Disney+ shows. The Mandalorian Season 2 saw the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars characters Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan Kryze, played by Rosario Dawson and Katee Sackhoff, respectively.

Animated characters aside, the finale of The Mandalorian Season 2 not only saw Pascal’s Din Djarin beat Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in a duel, leaving the former with the Darksaber and the right to rule Mandalore (much to the chagrin of Bo-Katan), it also, rather shockingly, featured Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker.

Using a body double for the character in the form of actor Max Lloyd-Jones, Hamill’s triumphant return to the Star Wars Saga as Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker left a dark trooper squad in the dust and Din Djarin childless after he handed Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) over to his own kind. While The Book of Boba Fett‘s close connection to The Mandalorian was teased throughout the latter half of last year, it came to a head this week in a rather substantial way.

**Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett “Chapter 5: Return of the Mandalorian”**

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett, while lacking in Boba Fett, was a hit with fans — some even celebrated the absence of the titular bounty hunter citing the Mandalorian mantra, “This is the way”. That being said, amid all the Din Djarin and Darksaber action was a cameo from one Luke Skywalker actor, and fans probably didn’t even notice.

In a scene where Pascal’s bounty hunter test drove a spruced up N-1 Starfighter of Naboo origin, the Mandalorian is “pulled over” by two Rebel X-Wing’s piloted by Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) and Lieutenant Reed (Max Lloyd-Jones). And the latter actor may sound familiar…

As illustrated by Aaron B. (@AaronBaileyArt) on Twitter, a side-by-side shows the actor embodying both the Luke Skywalker and Lieutenant Reed roles.

They gave Max Lloyd Jones a cameo in the #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/Q0LMaEpDLG — Aaron S Bailey 🚀⚡ (@AaronBaileyArt) January 27, 2022

Despite backlash for The Book of Boba Fett and calls that “nothing happened” in its much-anticipated premiere, small nods like this are interesting and show the level of detail Favreau, Filoni, Rodriguez, and episode director Bryce Dallas Howard are operating at.

The future of young(er) Luke Skywalker is still uncertain. There are rumors of a solo spinoff show featuring Sebastian Stan as the Jedi hero, while new novels set in the Star Wars universe are also filling in the blanks between the original trilogy and the sequels. As with anything Star Wars, fans won’t know until they do, and even then it’s never concrete. Hello, Rangers of the New Republic…

