Fans Notice Ridiculous, Sloppy Plot Hole in Latest ‘Star Wars’ Show

It’s fair to say that The Book of Boba Fett (2021 — 2022) has gotten off to a promising start. The live-action Star Wars TV show follows the titular bounty hunter as he tries to forge a new life for himself as the ruler of the dangerous criminal underworld on Tatooine, and so far it has featured interesting new characters while answering questions fans have been asking for decades (although fans aren’t exactly loving the biker gang!).

The fourth episode, which aired on Disney+ on January 19, tells how Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) became partners in crime. Like the first three episodes, “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm” also depicts Boba’s time in the desert, long before he takes the throne at Jabba’s Palace, as seen at the end of one of The Mandalorian Season 2’s best episodes, the finale.

This means that, at this moment in time, while Boba is living out on the sandy plains of the Dune Sea, he is without his armor (Timothy Olyphant’s Cobb Vanth has it, as seen in The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 9: The Marshal”). But to retrieve it, Boba also needs his ship, which he has been without since he fell into the Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). A ship that also has gone through a significant name change since its debut decades ago.

Through some reconnaissance, Boba learns that his ship is being held at Jabba’s Palace, and with Fennec Shand’s help, decides to brave a mission to get it back. The pair are successful, and Boba wastes no time in returning to the hellish Sarlacc pit that he clawed his way out of in the first episode, which he used his tough beskar armor and powerful weapons to do.

In his ship, Boba enters the mouth of the Sarlacc to look for his armor, only to discover that the enormous creature is still alive. But it was only once this tense and thrilling action sequence was done with, that many fans noticed a huge gaping hole in the plot — and it definitely wasn’t the now-dead iconic Sarlacc! In other words, why did Boba think his armor was inside the Sarlacc in the first place?!

In the first episode, the bounty hunter rips and burns his way out of the Sarlacc, and eventually emerges on the sands above — in his armor. But as he lays dying under the harsh Tatooine suns, he is stripped of his armor by the desert-dwelling scavengers known as Jawas, before being taken captive by a group of Tusken Raiders, whom he eventually comes to see as a family of sorts.

Many Star Wars fans were really surprised by this ridiculous and sloppy plot hole, and wasted no time in taking to Twitter to point it out.

One user, Faith (@RoseOfWindsong) said:

“Wow. The new episode of Boba Fett has an incredibly sloppy plot hole. I can’t believe that survived script editing.”

Another tweet from Paul M. (@_Paulo88_) said the following:

“Did anyone else notice the huge plot hole in this weeks #BobaFett?”

So why did Boba think his armor was inside the Sarlacc, when he emerged from the creature wearing it? What did he think had happened; that somehow, the creature’s tentacles stripped it from him, piece by piece? Or that the Jawas who found him saw no value in beskar of all things, and threw it into the pit like it was trash?

Either way, for the first time in what feels like forever, it seems that Star Wars fans finally agree on something!

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+. Upcoming live-action Star Wars shows include The Mandalorian Season 3 (TBD), Andor (2022), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Ahsoka (TBD). It’s rumored that Temuera Morrison could also appear as Captain Rex in one of the upcoming shows.

Did you notice this huge plot hole in The Book of Boba Fett?