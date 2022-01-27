Tom Holland Was “Nervous” Meeting Maguire and Garfield, Needed Girlfriend Zendaya for “Support”

Real-life couple Tom Holland and Zendaya are tinsel town’s starlit lovebirds, taking over the world with their record-breaking Marvel endeavors like Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Though the two share the screen as a duo, Tom Holland just revealed that he needed Zendaya by his side more than ever for one moment: meeting Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

In a historic interview crossover, all three “Spider-Men” — Holland, Garfield, and Maguire — sit down to discuss the revolutionary filming process and cultural impact of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel movie that’s breaking every box-office record to date.

In the interview, superstar Tom Holland shared his initial nerves and excitement about meeting “Peter 2” and “Peter 3” on set, revealing that he had known about the Multiverse crossover for only a few months:

“On our first rehearsal [with Tobey and Andrew] I asked Zendaya and Jacob to come with me and be my support system. (…) I’m really nervous about it, don’t know how it’s going to go”

It’s been over a decade since Tobey Maguire last sat down to official talk about Spider-Man, but in Deadline‘s pivotal, 30-minute-long video, The Great Gatsby (2013) actor shares all with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as they share their overall feelings and reactions to No Way Home and the cultural phenomenon it’s become.

For months, Garfield, Holland, and Zendaya had to lie while on various press tours about the “Spider-Verse.” Still, this time Tom Holland got to reveal that having Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds) with him when first meeting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for principal photography in Atlanta, Georgia helped him to “have nothing to be nervous about.”

It’s completely understandable why Tom Holland might have been nervous to officially meet Maguire and Garfield on set, as the two are considered the “godfathers” to the superhero movie genre, as well as some of the most popular actors in the world. Working together with such immense talent was undoubtedly a daunting task for Marvel and crew to take, but upon warming up with the loveable Tobey Maguire and charismatic Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland found his place within this tight-knit brotherhood that has evolved into a lasting friendship outside of the Marvel Universe.

In the video above, Holland goes on to state:

“On our first rehearsal, I had asked Jacob [Batalon] and Z to be there as my support system. I’m going to go meet these guys and read the scene and I don’t know how this is going to go because we’re all playing the same character, and we all have to bring our own kind of heart and soul into this, and you know, it means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me … so Jacob and Zendaya were there on that first day.”



Holland had nothing to fear, as Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield constantly gush over Holland’s Marvel work in various interviews and reveal their overwhelming excitement to join the project from early discussions with Marvel’s head Kevin Feige producer Amy Pascal.

By having the freedom to bring in their ideas and plotlines for the story, the three Spider-Men bonded like brothers while on set, which transpired into the charismatic relationship that every Marvel fan witnesses on the big screen today.

This isn’t the first time that Holland has admitted to needing girlfriend Zendaya on set with him on difficult shooting days, particularly with the filming of Aunt May’s (Marisa Tomei) death and more.

Nonetheless, the power couple proves time and time again how they’re always there for each other, flying across the globe to support one another while filming, promoting, or just recovering from their latest Hollywood adventure.

