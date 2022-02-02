Tom Holland “Not Really Thinking About” Spider-Man, Moves Away From Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the brink of a new era, especially after every Marvel fan witnessed in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Despite Marvel’s President Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal being on board for three new Spider-Man films, Tom Holland just revealed that he doesn’t know what his Marvel future looks like.

Last week Tom Holland revealed to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield that he “wants a new kid” to take over the Peter Parker/Spider-Man Marvel character mantle soon.

Nonetheless, the actor just revealed to Entertainment Weekly that he’s only had “conversations” with Marvel about upcoming Spider-Man movies and that Kevin Feige is “thinking of something” with Amy Pascal:

“We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment they are conversations… We don’t know what the future looks like.”

After Maguire, Garfield, and Holland swung on top of the Statue of Liberty to defeat the Sinister Five, it’s clear that these three Spider-Men won’t be putting up the mask anytime soon, especially Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Holland, the 25-year old star and possible 2022 Oscars host, revealed that Kevin Feige and Sony head Tom Rothman are “thinking of something” with Amy Pascal, producer of the Spider-Man trilogy of this Marvel Universe, as well as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (2022).

Nonetheless, Tom Holland has Uncharted (2022) hitting theaters on February 18, right off the bat from Spider-Man: No Way Home. On top of that, Holland is reportedly starring in a Fred Astaire biopic as the tap-dancing maniac himself, as well as any other projects that studios have not officially announced yet before he steps back into the MCU.

Tom Holland also pointed out that he’s “not thinking about the future” right now, considering that No Way Home is on track to reach $2,000,000,000 at the global box office.

Nonetheless, Tom Holland is the next Iron Man-like figure within the Marvel verse, leading the way for future superhero characters to join this world.

With Phase Five just around the corner, fans will undoubtedly be seeing more Spider-Man (along with Daredevil, Kingpin, Miles Morales, and more) — but when?

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want Tom Holland to continue playing Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!