Marvel Admits They “Cut Back” Daredevil Scenes in ‘Spider-Man’

Now that every Marvel fan has seen Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), a world of theories and new revelations from Marvel executives are being revealed every day. Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) impressive cameo felt cut short to the cry of many, but Marvel writers just announced that they “pulled back” on Daredevil’s role in No Way Home.

That’s right; Marvel superhero Daredevil got the boot in Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, after all, this Multiverse Marvel movie is about Peter Parker/Spider-Man coming to terms with his previous actions, so it wouldn’t make sense for Charlie Cox to share the screen as much as “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield did with their respective Marvel characters.

Nonetheless, many fans felt that Matt Murdock’s inclusion felt rushed and forced, as later reports revealed that Marvel filmed numerous courtroom scenes with Murdock defending Peter Parker in a public trial. To add fire to this Daredevil flame, No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna revealed that Marvel “absolutely” had plans for Daredevil’s appearance:

“Absolutely. That was the challenge with this movie bringing all these other characters in. We love these characters, and you would love to see them do all kinds of stuff. But the question is, what is there room for? I could watch any of these characters we brought in just do a whole other movie by themselves or in some various combination, but we have to, ultimately, service the story of our Peter Parker and our Spider-Man.”

It’s great having Matt Murdock in this Spider-Man adventure, but many fans praise Marvel for waiting to reveal Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Nonetheless, Sommers and McKenna make a great point that No Way Home is “the story of our Peter Parker and our Spider-Man” and how each character’s inclusion is needed to support this belief, not detract from it.

The writers continue:

“No matter how tempting it is, we had so many ideas come up in the room of, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if this guy does that, and these two meet and do that…?’ There’s just so many exciting permutations now that we’re playing in this sandbox. But at the end of the day, there was only so much we could do, and we didn’t want to do things that would distract from the story of our Peter and our Spider-Man. So absolutely, once we knew we were gonna have Matt Murdock, it’s like, ‘He could do this, he could do that, that would be so cool, wouldn’t that be great?’ But ultimately, we always had to pull back on a lot of things to just make sure we maintained our focus.”

Nonetheless, many still would have loved to see more of Matt Murdock in action, particularly with Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) as Peter Parker faces massive repercussions for Mysterio’s accusations at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Stating that it was “tempting” to have Matt Murdock suit up and join the fight alongside the Spider-Trio, Marvel decided to hold off on Daredevil’s rightful MCU debut until later projects. Fans have come to realize that this was the best move Marvel could make, as Daredevil deserves a proper debut that doesn’t feel rushed:

I was happy just to see him finally appear in it. It would’ve been a bonus to see him suited up as Daredevil. But I believe they made the right choice. Daredevil’s story would be better explored gradually. We should see him more as the very good lawyer, then as Daredevil.

When Will Daredevil Join the Fight?

Many sources claim that Charlie Cox is reprising his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the upcoming streaming series She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as the Jennifer Walters / She–Hulk: a lawyer in Marvel’s New York.

Matt Murdock and Tatiana Maslany share a fiery past in Marvel comics, particularly concerning their love lives as they fight to see who’s the better attorney. Matt Murdock’s role in She-Hulk will be significant, not just a one-off cameo or quick appearance as Daredevil.

While She-Hulk has not received an official debut date from Marvel Studios, the anticipated series is reportedly set to come sometime in the latter half of 2022, adjacent to Ms. Marvel.

On top of that, many sources claim that when fans first see Daredevil in this Marvel Universe, he’ll be sporting a comic-accurate yellow and red suit, leaving his beloved all-red super suit for his future solo series — a Daredevil season four — or more.

