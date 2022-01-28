‘Daredevil’ Returns to Top Streaming Spot, Internet Can’t Handle It

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, after three seasons, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of the series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin had become fan favorites.

At the time the series was canceled, Marvel fans hoped that the popular cast would eventually make their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly after The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to Daredevil characters in 2020.

Then, in late 2021, Feige made fans’ dreams come true, introducing both Cox’s Murdock and D’Onofrio’s Kingpin into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Disney+ Original series Hawkeye, respectively.

Now, Daredevil is back in the Nielsen Top 10 on Netflix and the internet is barely coping with the news. Series star Deborah Ann Woll started things off, Tweeting a Deadline article:

‘Daredevil’ Cracks Nielsen Top 10 Rankings 3 Years After Cancellation Following ‘Spider-Man’ Cameo & ‘Hawkeye’ Kingpin Reveal – Deadline

Daredevil producer Steven DeKnight also chimed in on social media:

Congrats to the cast and crew who poured their hearts into #Daredevil for three wonderful seasons!

Voice actor David Sobolov responded to DeKnight, posting:

One of the best shows I’ve ever worked on. First season was especially compelling.

Fans are also getting in on the action, reigniting the “Save Daredevil” petition that went viral before Disney acquired the rights to the characters:

Only 2 Daredevil stars have been confirmed to return for the MCU. We want the same Netflix cast & same TV-MA rating!

Although it has not yet been confirmed when 62-year-old D’Onofrio’s Fisk will make his way back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye spinoff series Echo seems like a good bet.

The show is set to star Alaqua Cox reprising her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo. In the Marvel Comics universe — and now in the MCU — Kingpin and Echo have a close relationship, as he helped to raise the deaf character from childhood.

As for Murdock, Cox is reportedly set to appear “everywhere” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. The character is also set to be the subject of a new Marvel Comics series launching in June 2022.

More on Daredevil

You can catch up on all three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil, which is summarized as:

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, “Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock’s day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

What do you think about Daredevil cracking the Nielson Top 10 again?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawekye— on Disney+ anytime.