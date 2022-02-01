Kingpin Actor Vincent D’Onofrio Hints at Major ‘Spider-Man 4’ Role

Legendary Marvel character Kingpin is officially a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) set up the perfect opportunity for the Hell’s Kitchen villain to go against Tom Holland’s Avenger, and Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio just revealed he’s ready for a Spider-Man 4 face-off.

The Marvel Universe is bright, especially with Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man 5, and Spider-Man 6 (boy, that’s a lot of Spidey) movies, not to mention an Avengers 5 and more starring the web-slinger.

Now that Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock / Daredevil have jumped ship into Earth-616, every Marvel fan speculated that Spider-Man is swinging past Rockefeller Center at the end of No Way Home to go against Kingpin. This fan theory could come true with D’Onofrio’s latest statement on his MCU return:

“It’s obvious to [Marvel] that I want to keep playing this part. I’m just beginning to have fun with it, and I still think that there’s so much more to do with this character, so I’m just hoping that I do get a call. That would be nice.”

Vincent D’Onofrio recently sat down with Sarah O’Connell Show , and when asked about which Marvel character that he would like Kingpin to go against, the Jurassic World (2015) star said:

“It’s obvious that Punisher, Daredevil, Spider-Man are the ones that my character is tied to in the comic books, but there’s plenty room for others. I can just only hope that that happens. I mean Spider-Man, definitely, like I think that would be really, really fun.”

At the time, Vincent D’Onofrio is reportedly not in a current contract with Marvel for any upcoming MCU projects. Still, much like his Daredevil counterpart Charlie Cox, D’Onofrio plays a vital role in the upcoming Marvel series, including Echo and the unavoidable Daredevil season four.

Recalling the emotional, tear-jerking ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans made the connection that Spider-Man was swinging through Marvel’s New York past a Christmas-covered Rockefeller Center to an active crime scene that revolved around Kingpin.

Many felt that the ending of No Way Home was an exact copy of the starting to Insomniac Game’s Spider-Man, where audiences get an inside look at Peter Parker’s low-budget apartment (like in No Way Home) before the superhero swings out his apartment window to stop Kingpin in an active robbery (again, like in No Way Home).

With D’Onofrio on board to return to his iconic Marvel character when Kevin Feige gives him a call — and the fact that Charlie Cox is reportedly apparently appearing in She-Hulk, Echo, and more — it’s clear that Spider-Man’s next villain in Spider-Man 4 could be Kingpin.

This would serve as the perfect opportunity to introduce the vigilante Daredevil on the big screen, as well as a live-action Miles Morales!

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Will Kingpin be in the next Spider-Man movie? Let us know in the comments below!