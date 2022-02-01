Marvel Fans Finally Get a Crucial Update About ‘Loki’ Season 2

Loki was the third Marvel Cinematic Universe series to hit the Disney+ streaming platform in 2021 — it followed WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — and it broke the Marvel Multiverse wide open.

The series saw Tom Hiddleston reprising his Avengers franchise role as the God of Mischief, while MCU newcomers Owen Wilson (Agent Mobius M. Mobius) and Sophia di Martino (Sylvie) rounded out the core cast.

The show also featured the debut of Kang the Conqueror/He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the final episode.

Loki also became the first MCU Disney+ Original series to be officially renewed for a second season, though Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously expressed uncertainty about when the show would film or debut.

Now, Marvel fans have at least one crucial answer to their questions about the second season of Loki. It will seemingly film in Summer 2022 at Pinewood Studios in London.

Per a report about the filming schedule:

Marvel’s series starring Tom Hiddleston returns for a second instalment. Following the mercurial villain as he continues his work as god of mischief, the action is set across the Marvel multiverse. The casting department is likely to be led again by Sarah Finn and Krista Husar, with Jacqueline Gallagher, Gregory Korn, and Lory Shaye. Shooting begins this summer at Pinewood.

No premiere window has been announced, but it will likely be sometime in 2023.

Next up for key members of the Loki cast is reportedly an appearance in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, debuting on May 6, 2022. The film is currently in reshoots, with numerous cameos — including, perhaps, Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine/Logan — rumored to be in the works.

Hiddleston also reprised as the voice of his fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe in animated series What If…?, which will also return for Season 2.

Other MCU stars who lent their voice talents to the project include Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/the Hulk), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Michael Douglas (Dr. Hank Pym), Michael B. Jordan (Erik “Killmonger” Stevens), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), and late actor Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther).

More on Loki

Loki is officially described as:

In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Are you excited about Loki Season 2?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.