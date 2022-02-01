Tom Holland Thinks ‘No Way Home’ Can Break MCU’s Major Oscar Win Curse

Sony Pictures are pushing for the Multiverse Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) to sweep the 2022 Oscars, but can they win the “Best Picture” prize? Tom Holland finally weighs in.

The Oscars season is just around the corner, and every Marvel fan is gunning for No Way Home to pick up some hefty nominations, from Best Visual Effects to even a Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Willem Dafoe. He singlehandedly stole the Spider-Man show with his chilling performance of the Marvel character Green Goblin.

Marvel Studios has notoriously been a touchy subject when it comes to the Oscars, as many (including legendary directors Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott) feel that superhero movies, in general, should not be considered for any big awards, let alone a simple nomination.

27 Marvel movies have only snagged three Oscars, none from any significant categories. No Marvel movie has earned a nomination in an acting category, and Black Panther (2018) is the solo Marvel film to be nominated for the Best Picture award.

Tom Holland recently shared his thoughts on Spider-Man’s chances of being nominated for the Best Picture category, stating that it would “obviously be a huge honor” and more:

“We’re all incredibly proud of the film. It would obviously be a huge honor if it was nominated for an Oscar, but that’s not how we like to validate ourselves. We like to validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public, and so far that has been through the roof. So for me, with this film and this character, I’ve already achieved everything I would like to.” Related: Marvel Rumored to Recast RDJ’s Iron Man With Tom Cruise

Despite rumors suggesting that the Academy Awards has reached out to Holland about the possibilities of hosting this year’s Oscars, the real-life Avenger could take home an award or two of his own.

On top of that, “Peter 3” Andrew Garfield is more than likely being nominated (and possibly winning) the Best Actor in a Leading Role for his show-stopping performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021), for which he took home a Golden Globe for. To the praise of many, Garfield is a top contender for this award this year.

While Tom Holland would consider having No Way Home nominated for the Best Picture category a “huge honor,” he made it clear that Marvel Studios “validate ourselves with the love we receive from the general public.”

Since Sony Pictures has been campaigning for No Way Home to be considered for every Oscar category, including the prestigious Best Picture category, this Spider-Man film could be the third comic book movie to join this award club.

Holland continues:

“You see these fan reactions of Andrew coming through that portal, and I’ve never seen anything like that in the theater before. I’ve never seen that kind of audience reaction. And to be a part of that was so emotional. I can’t watch those videos without getting really, really emotional. At the premiere, I was in floods of tears at the end of that movie. It was a combination of how proud I am of the movie, how great the movie was, how emotional I was about the kind of end of this chapter, and what we’ve all achieved.”

Marvel’s Black Panther and DC’s Joker (2019) are previous contenders in this Oscar category, with Joker earning Joaquin Phoenix the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.



Black Panther marked the first time any superhero movie, let alone a Marvel film, was nominated for Best Picture, but lost to Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water (2018).

Black Panther holds a 7.3 IMDb rating, while Spider-Man: No Way Home boasts an impressive 8.6 rating. Not that critics’ ratings should determine the Best Picture winner (it should never), but given that No Way Home earned higher ratings from the public and press alike, it’s safe to say that this Tom Holland blockbuster has a fighting chance to land among the nominated list possibly.

