Fans Get Their Wish, Oscars Reportedly Reach Out to Tom Holland

The Oscars season is right around the corner, and for the first time in three years, the Academy Awards will have an official host for their momentous night among the stars. In a flurry of events, the Oscars are eyeing Marvel’s Tom Holland to host the show.

According to Culture Crave and other sources, the Academy Awards has reached out to Marvel actor Tom Holland to lead the 2022 Oscars:

The Academy has reached out to Tom Holland on the possibility of hosting this year’s #Oscars

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that there’s yet to be a host chosen for this year’s Oscars ceremony. Still, the organization behind the award show has reportedly reached out to the 25-year-old superstar.

Tom Holland, the Avenger of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), recently shared with THR about his interest in hosting the 2022 Oscars.

Now that the Academy Award has reached out to Holland, it’s more than possible that we see the world’s most famous superhero hand out this year’s awards to top-tier films (including No Way Home!):

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland, the star of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the biggest blockbuster of the pandemic, expressed interest in hosting the Oscars, and THR has learned that the Academy did reach out to him to explore that possibility.

If Tom Holland is this year’s Oscar host, he could very well hand out an award to fellow Spider-Man and good friend Andrew Garfield for his Golden Globe award-winning performance in Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021).

Interestingly enough, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are campaigning for Spider-Man: No Way Home — which has grossed over $1.5 billion globally and currently sits at a historic 8.9 rating on IMDb — to be considered for every Academy Award nomination category, including the prestigious Best Picture.

The majority of Marvel fans and Tom Holland fans are on board for this Oscar/Marvel crossover:

Tom is gonna Host and Win at the Oscars all in one night. Love it.

Another fan wrote:

Tom Holland hosting the Oscars is perfect but y’all ain’t ready for that conversation. He has such an infectious charisma and charm

The most creative idea for TV in years comes from Twitter user @theBurk3nator:

Get Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire to host the Oscars. Boom. Everyone tunes in. Ratings through the roof. Get Cumberbatch to open up some portals to let them into the building too.

Tom Holland is one of the most popular and well-respected actors in Hollywood, so it’s easy for the Academy to choose a host like Holland with such a large following and superstardom future.

Nonetheless, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, and more stars will be present at the 2022 Oscars for their multiple award-worthy performances in films like Dune: Part One (2021) and more!

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

InMarvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power AlfredMolina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

With Andrew Garfield, Willem Dafoe, and Tobey Maguire’s respective Marvel characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the possibilities for future appearances are endless.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

