Andrew Garfield Reveals It Was “Very Fun” to Lie about ‘Spider-Man’

For over a year, Andrew Garfield was barraged with questions from every Marvel fan and journalist about his rumored appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Though there were a few slips on talk shows about “photoshop” and him declaring he’s “done” with the leaks, Garfield recently revealed that it was “enjoyable” to lie to the world about his Marvel character’s return.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with the Multiverse. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Marvel characters stole the show as they helped Tom Holland’s Avenger defeat the Sinister Six (technically the “Sinister Five”).

Finally being able to talk publicly about his role in the epic Marvel movie, Garfield just shared that he had “fun” dodging questions and even enjoyed lying to the press about his Marvel Universe moment:

Andrew Garfield says it was fun lying to journalists about #SpiderManNoWayHome. “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun…” he said.

The Golden Globe winner also revealed that Sony Pictures advised him to “keep it quiet” over his infamously leaked set photos that The Tonight Show star Jimmy Fallon interrogated the actor with:

“I’m working so hard here to stay secret, and then here’s an image of me with Tobey! And Sony’s like, ‘No, no, we’re gonna keep it quiet.’ ‘OK, I’ll keep denying it.'”

During this tumultuous time while promoting his Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) movie Garfield coined the famous “I’m not the werewolf!” moment that spawned a lifetime of memes from Marvel fans. No one knows what “game of werewolf” Garfield is talking about here, but we were along for the ride of a lifetime.

Nonetheless, the Spider-Man actor is reportedly returning to the big screen in his own Marvel Universe with The Amazing Spider-Man 3 (according to numerous sources). On top of that, Sony is eyeing Emma Stone for future Spider-Gwen projects, and Garfield and Maguire are reportedly joining upcoming Marvel projects like Avengers: Secret Wars and more!

