‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Future Release Reportedly Featuring EXTRA 100 Minutes

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) continues to make history. The pandemic-era blockbuster has surpassed expectations, racking up numerous accolades in the process, and is now one of the highest-grossing movies worldwide. It is an impressive feat for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film and even heading towards its second complete month in movie theatres, Tom Holland’s latest Spidey outing is still the talk of the town.

For Marvel fans clamoring for more from Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and the rest of the cast, a new report has indicated that a future release of the movie will deliver an extra 100 minutes in deleted scenes and bonus featurettes. Let’s take a look.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in Kevin Feige’s MCU. With appearances in his own solo movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) — as well as his Marvel Studios debut in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and later in the Russo Brothers Infinity Saga conclusion, Holland is a big draw for audiences.

This is perhaps why the troubled beginnings of Spider-Man: No Way Home were so prevalent. After a breakdown in negotiations between Disney, Feige’s studio, and Amy Pascal’s Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man franchise — now, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe –, the future of the New York web-slinger was uncertain. Calls to former Disney CEO Bob Iger and an outpouring of backlash from fans saw things get back on track, leading to the record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home from director Jon Watts.

In addition to its marvelous existing cast, what was perhaps the biggest selling point of the threequel was the introduction of Spider-Man characters from historic Sony movies. When it was first announced that Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Maxwell Dillon/Electro), from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), respectively, were joining the MCU film it sparked rumors that would go on to saturate the entertainment industry.

Those who have seen No Way Home will know that the rumor mill was pretty much spot on. Charlie Cox did appear as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil, and Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also arrived in the Multiversal adventure. It’s clear that layering the hype of these characters on top of an already popular and stellar cast paved the way for No Way Home‘s success. The movie opened to an incomparable pandemic-era box office and has since gone on to become Sony’s biggest profitable feature film and is inching closer to usurping James Cameron’s Avatar (2009).

With the outpouring of love for No Way Home, it begs the question as to how future releases, namely at-home and digital releases, will engage fans in new and different ways. A new report has revealed that the DVD, Blu-ray, and digital release will feature over 100 extra minutes of footage, including multiple deleted scenes and a plethora of bonus featurettes. A tweet from Amit C. (@5150Aamrit) says:

List of #SpiderManNoWayHome’s 100 Mins. of bonus content:

The list of deleted scenes — which stands at five — suggests that fans may have gotten to see more of Cox’s lawyer as well as more moments from Holland, Maguire, and Garfield, who all, of course, play various incarnations of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The list includes: “Interrogation Scene Extended”, “Peter Day at Midtown High”, “Undercroft Montage”, “Happy’s Very Good Lawyer”, and “The Spideys Hang Out”. The latter is sure to excite many fans as the scenes between the three generations of Spider-Men were a highlight of the Sony/Marvel Studios movie, and at over four minutes long, it will be interesting to see just what was removed from the final cut.

In addition, it has already been confirmed that Marvel removed a lot of Charlie Cox scenes from No Way Home, so hopefully, some of the content here — potentially from “Happy’s Very Good Lawyer” — will demonstrate how Matt Murdock was even more involved.

The number of featurettes, on top of a movie that already sits at 148 minutes, will keep even the biggest Spider-Man fan engaged for hours and shed light on the process of bringing the record-breaking MCU movie to the big screen.

As for the future of the Spider-Man franchise, there have been numerous rumor offshoots since No Way Home has released. Amy Pascal teased another trilogy, and then back-tracked; Andrew Garfield is open to return as the web-slinger with Sony co-star Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) also slated for a comeback; Holland made cryptic comments during a recent speech adding further speculation around his potential reprisal. It’s clear that the executives will be continuing the Spidey legacy, just in what way remains uncertain.

For Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, next up will be Jared Leto’s Morbius (2022) and Kraven the Hunter (2023) starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the villain. More recently, Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) star, Dakota Johnson has been cast as Madame Web.

Will you be watching the extra 100 minutes of Spider-Man content? Let us know in the comments down below!

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters and stars Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Zendaya (MJ), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Marisa Tomei (May Parker), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Alfred Molina (Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Norman Osborn/Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Dr. Curt Connors/Lizard), Thomas Haden Church (Flint Marko/Sandman), Jamie Foxx (Maxwell Dillon/Electro), JK Simmons (J Jonah Jameson), Angourie Rice (Betty Brant), Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson), Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), and Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock).