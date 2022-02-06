‘Doctor Strange 2’ Merchandise Leak Reveals New MCU Character

One of Doctor Strange’s friends is seemingly going to be entering the MCU, as a clothing store has posted merchandise with the character.

This isn’t the first time that Marvel had slight spoilers about which characters are appearing in the film beforehand as action figures, clothes, posters, and toys normally let fans know who will show up in the movie. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already shows Benedict Cumberbatch playing different variants of his Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange — he will also apparently play Strange Supreme, from What If…?, and Defender Strange.

Doctor Strange 2 has a lot of mystery around the plot and what exactly will happen, but the movie will have Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) help Strange unravel what is truly happening with the Multiverse. The former Sorcerer Supreme doesn’t know what to expect or who to trust. America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will be joining the MCU and the new Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) will appear following his Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) cameo.

A returning character from the first movie is Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), with rumors of many more cameos — including Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine/Logan — persisting online.

Some of them include characters from older Marvel franchises such as Ben Affleck starring as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Some of the X-Men cast from the previous franchise, and even Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. The X-Men and Fantastic Four are also rumored to show up which leaves Multiverse of Madness to feel jam-packed with characters, but these are just rumors as we will have to wait to see who actually appears in the film on May 6.

As part of the official clothing line for Doctor Strange 2 merchandising, Red Wolf has a poster showing Rintrah, one of Strange’s more obscure friends from Marvel Comics.

Sources were quick to point out that this wasn’t the first time that Rintrah recently appeared in some Marvel merchandising as he also was seen in the latest line of action figures for Doctor Strange 2. Not every action figure obviously made ends up in the movie, but the characters that do show up in the movie always tend to have some merchandising for them.

Who is Rintrah?

Rintrah appears in Marvel’s Doctor Strange comics from the 1980s and is a magic user from the planet R’Vaal. The minotaur meet Strange as he was trying to return the Sorcerer Supreme’s Cloak of Levitation after a repair job, and ended up living at the Sanctum Sanctorum for a time as he helped Doctor Strange. At one point, Rintrah even became an apprentice to Doctor Strange.

For the MCU, it is hard to say what Rintrah will be up to, but it would make funny to see Rintrah trying to return the Cloak of Levitation and end up giving Doctor Strange a second cloak. Another way they can introduce Rintrah is by having another Doctor Strange train him and he comes to help Strange with restoring order to the multiverse and Strange acts like he never met this green Minotaur before. It will be interesting to see how far Marvel will go with this character, but there’s still a good chance he will just be another cameo.

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Do you want to see Rintrah in Multiverse of Madness? Let us know in the comments below!

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.