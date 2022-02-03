Famed Movie Director Insists MCU and ‘Star Wars’ Are “Ruining Our Industry”

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield as SPider-man

Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

When the iconic disaster movie Independence Day released in 1996, German director Roland Emmerich skyrocketed to fame in Hollywood. The talented filmmaker went on to make other blockbusters like Mel Gibson’s The Patriot (2000), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), and Godzilla (1998).

independence day will smith and jeff goldblum
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Related: Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ Are Making Streaming History This Week

Now, Emmerich — who is currently working on a Stargate revival about which little is known — has spoken out about how he believes major movie franchises, like the Star Wars galaxy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are “ruining” the movie industry.

Ironically, Emmerich originally wanted to be a set designer, but decided he wanted to be a director instead after watching George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when it debuted in 1977.

star wars a new hope luke skywalker tosche station scene
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Lucasfilm Officially Loses Rights to Exciting New Project, “Let Development Languish”

The Moonfall writer said he believes the disaster movie genre has changed immensely in recent years, “Because naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and Star Wars, have pretty much taken over. It’s ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore.”

mj (left) and spider-man (right) in no way home opening sequence
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Pres. Kevin Feige Reportedly Livid, “Embarrassed” About ‘Black Widow’

While it is interesting to hear Emmerich knock the Star Wars franchise, which he has historically enjoyed, his distaste for the MCU is well-known.

In 2019, the Midway director said, “When I see Marvel movies, my eyes glaze over. I watch them on the plane so I can fall asleep.”

avengers assemble (l-r) hawkeye, captain america, and black widow
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Pedro Pascal Confirms He Is Not Filming ‘The Mandalorian’ Now

Unfortunately for Emmerich, both Star Wars and the MCU are doing nothing but getting bigger throughout 2022 and beyond.

ahsoka tano (left) and din djarin (right) watching luke skywalker with grogu
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: MCU Star Elizabeth Olsen Claps Back When Paparazzi Slam Mary-Kate and Ashley

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s first Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, is currently airing on Disney+ with series like Diego Luna’s Andor and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s Obi-Wan Kenobi set to follow later this year.

Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel’s Anthony Mackie Was Punched in the Jaw By Will Smith

As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige and Co. released five series last year — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If..?, and Hawkeye — and Marvel fans can look forward to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight debuting on March 30, 2022.

More on Independence Day

independence day spaceship with empire state building
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Related: Disney Takes Control of Popular Series, Netflix Fights to Save 750,000 Subscribers

Independence Day is part of The Walt Disney Company’s film catalog due to Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios. The movie is available to stream on Disney-owned Hulu. It’s official description reads:

When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it’s up to a handful of survivors — armed only with inferior technology, wits, and courage — to stop them.

Independence Day stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, and Judd Hirsch.

What do you think about Roland Emmerich’s opinion about Star Wars, DC, and Marvel?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!