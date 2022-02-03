Famed Movie Director Insists MCU and ‘Star Wars’ Are “Ruining Our Industry”

When the iconic disaster movie Independence Day released in 1996, German director Roland Emmerich skyrocketed to fame in Hollywood. The talented filmmaker went on to make other blockbusters like Mel Gibson’s The Patriot (2000), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), and Godzilla (1998).

Now, Emmerich — who is currently working on a Stargate revival about which little is known — has spoken out about how he believes major movie franchises, like the Star Wars galaxy and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are “ruining” the movie industry.

Ironically, Emmerich originally wanted to be a set designer, but decided he wanted to be a director instead after watching George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope when it debuted in 1977.

The Moonfall writer said he believes the disaster movie genre has changed immensely in recent years, “Because naturally Marvel and DC Comics, and Star Wars, have pretty much taken over. It’s ruining our industry a little bit, because nobody does anything original anymore.”

While it is interesting to hear Emmerich knock the Star Wars franchise, which he has historically enjoyed, his distaste for the MCU is well-known.

In 2019, the Midway director said, “When I see Marvel movies, my eyes glaze over. I watch them on the plane so I can fall asleep.”

Unfortunately for Emmerich, both Star Wars and the MCU are doing nothing but getting bigger throughout 2022 and beyond.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s first Mandalorian spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, is currently airing on Disney+ with series like Diego Luna’s Andor and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s Obi-Wan Kenobi set to follow later this year.

As for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige and Co. released five series last year — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If..?, and Hawkeye — and Marvel fans can look forward to Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight debuting on March 30, 2022.

More on Independence Day

Independence Day is part of The Walt Disney Company’s film catalog due to Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now 20th Century Studios. The movie is available to stream on Disney-owned Hulu. It’s official description reads:

When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it’s up to a handful of survivors — armed only with inferior technology, wits, and courage — to stop them.

Independence Day stars Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, Mary McDonnell, and Judd Hirsch.

What do you think about Roland Emmerich’s opinion about Star Wars, DC, and Marvel?