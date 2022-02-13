Charlie Cox “Admits” He Knows “Very Little” About Daredevil’s Future

In a recent interview, Charlie Cox admitted that he doesn’t know a lot about his future in the MCU.

The Daredevil star has been happy to discuss his iconic entrance into the MCU as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man‘s lawyer in Spider-Man No Way Home (2021). The small cameo made fans excited to see one of their favorite characters from the Netflix Marvel shows make it in the MCU. Cox isn’t the only character rumored to return as the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) are reportedly joining the MCU soon.

Furthermore, Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) also made his triumphant entrance into the MCU as Hawkeye’s secret villain. In the season finale of Hawkeye, fans got to see Kingpin rip off car doors and throw Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) across the room. Kingpin shows a lot more strength in the MCU than he did in the Netflix show, but the finale left the crime lord facing his angry “niece”, Echo (Alaqua Cox) at gunpoint, and the scene ended with fans hearing a gunshot. This scene is taken directly from comics, leaving fans to believe that Kingpin’s story is far from over.

While talking to the Hollywood Reporter, Cox confessed what he knew about Daredevil’s future in the MCU and if he will be on screen with D’Onofrio at any point:

“Look, I don’t have any idea what anyone’s plans are at this stage, but I presume there’s more for us to do. I know a little bit — not a huge amount — but a little bit. I am imagining, I am hoping, that our worlds will collide again because the stuff we’ve done in the past was tremendous fun to do, and he’s such an incredible actor. We have to start every conversation with, ‘What do you know?’ because you have to be careful. It’s really exciting.”

The little bit that Cox does know could be related to the fact that his character is reported to be in several more Marvel projects, such as She-Hulk, where the actor could have a role alongside Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany.) Walters is also a lawyer, so it makes sense to have Marvel’s other well-known legal counselor share the screen.

Additionally, D’Onofrio does seem to be interested in sharing the screen with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man at some point, which makes sense as Kingpin was originally one of Spider-Man’s original villains in the Marvel Comics world. Holland’s MCU future, however, remains uncertain at this time.

The world of the MCU is a lot more vast than the Netflix Marvel series leaving for more crossovers and connections which is what Charlie Cox wants to do. The actor does hope to play Daredevil as long as he can which means there is plenty of time for the two characters to interact with other superheroes before reuniting and having a rematch.

Do you think Daredevil will face Kingpin in the MCU? Let us know in the comments below!

