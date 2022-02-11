Disney CEO Indicates ‘She-Hulk’ May Release Much Later Than Expected

Bob Chapek, Disney’s CEO, teased in an investor call that She-Hulk may release later than Marvel fans expected.

Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) star in the new MCU series with Tim Roth returning as the Abomination. The new series has been described as a “legal comedy” and is set to be more comedic than the other MCU shows that have aired on Disney+ so far. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specializes in super hero cases, which will make her time in court to be more far more entertaining than it may have been with normal clients.

This isn’t the first time fans have seen a lawyer recently show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Charlie Cox reprised his Netflix role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man No Way Home (2021).

Cox has said Murdock will appear “everywhere” in the MCU moving forward, and Peter Parker’s attorney is rumored to be part of She-Hulk.

As for when these characters will appear, on yesterday’s first-quarter earnings call Chapek reiterated that Moon Knight will hit the Disney+ service on March 30 and that Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk will follow.

The Disney CEO did place She-Hulk after Ms. Marvel, which makes sense as recent reports show that the new teenage superhero may arrive sooner than fans expected.

With Ms. Marvel reported to release in mid-May, this leaves She-Hulk to then release afterward, but how long will fans have to wait? She-Hulk is technically the last Marvel live-action project confirmed to release this year meaning that the chances of it dropping right after Ms. Marvel are unlikely.

Disney likes to spread out their projects throughout the year so that way Star Wars and Marvel aren’t competing as much with each other. This leaves She-Hulk to most likely release in Fall 2022. The highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series will debut on May 25, leaving Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan to have episodes come out the same week. Knowing this, it is likely that the same could happen with She-Hulk and Andor as the Rogue One spinoff is reported to have twelve episodes and a second season already in the works.

Are you going to watch She-Hulk? Let us know in the comments below!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.