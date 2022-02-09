Disney FINALLY Confirms ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Debut Date

After much anticipation, Disney has finally confirmed that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series will debut on May 25, 2022.

The series is set to follow McGregor’s Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi about eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), including the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

The show wrapped filming in August 2021 and is set to feature a number of new and returning Star Wars characters.

Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, when Jedi Knight Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is living in seclusion on Tatooine — far away from his former Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) — looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

Previously, McGregor shared that the most “annoying” part of returning to his Star Wars prequel trilogy role was that he knew the series was happening years before Lucasfilm announced it was in development in 2019:

“That was annoying. Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, ‘Well, are the rumors true?’ And I’d have to sort of, I’d have to lie. I’d have to say, ‘Well, you know, I don’t know. I’d be happy to play him one day again.’” Now, McGregor doesn’t have to wait much longer for Star Wars fans to experience the “rematch of the century” with Christensen’s Sith Lord Darth Vader.

