‘Star Wars’ Fans “Miffed” About Recasting of Popular ‘Rebels’ Character

Star Wars fans have gotten used to fan-favorite animated characters being recast in live-action projects. Anakin Skywalker’s beloved Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, was voiced by Ashley Eckstein in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, for example, but recast with Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian saga.

Sabine Wren, another Rebels Ghost Crew character, will be played in live-action by Natasha Liu-Bordizzo despite fans’ please for voice actress Tiya Sircar to handle the role. And, Jedi Knight Ezra Bridger is set to be portrayed by Aladdin (2019) leading man Mena Massoud rather than Rebels voice talent Taylor Gray.

The outlier, of course, is Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze. The Battlestar Galactica alum plays her Star Wars character in both animation and live-action.

Now, it seems that another popular Rebels character, this time a villain, will be recast for his live-action debut.

According to a new report, Rupert Friend (The Young Victoria, Pride & Prejudice) will reportedly play Darth Vader’s Grand Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi. While it was previously confirmed that the actor would be in the special event series, his role was unknown.

It has long been known that the Inquisitors will make their live-action debut in Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will be set approximately eight years after the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66, when Jedi Knight Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is living in seclusion on Tatooine — far away from his former Padawan Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) — looking after young farm boy Luke Skywalker from afar.

As excited as most Star Wars fans are to see the Inquisitorius in Deborah Chow’s new show, many were hoping Rebels voice actor and Oscar nominee Jason Isaacs (Muse, Harry Potter) would handle the role. And, some have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

Gary Oak wrote:

#rupertfriend will play The Grand Inquisitor. I’m kinda miffed that Jason Isaacs isn’t playing him #kenobi #starwars

Mark T responded to a report about the casting news with simply:

Jason Isaacs busy? @jasonsfolly

The Book of Windu found some humor in the situation:

It’s actually funny because Rupert Friend and Jason Isaacs have acted with each other before and now they will be two different versions of the same Star Wars character haha

It’s worth noting that Isaacs expressed last year that he would be open to portraying his Star Wars role again:

“I don’t want to just turn up so that I can take some photographs and go to conventions. I’d like to play parts. The Inquisitor was a great part when I played it and if the Inquisitor was a great part again, I’d be up for it.”

At this time, Lucasfilm has not officially confirmed who Friend will play in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

More on the Grand Inquisitor

The official Star Wars Databank describes the Grand Inquisitor as:

Not much is known about the Empire’s Grand Inquisitor. A Pau’an male, he was tasked by Darth Vader to hunt down any surviving Jedi Knights. The Inquistor was an intimidating figure, dressed in all black and wielding a red, double-bladed lightsaber. After several encounters with Kanan Jarrus and his Padawan Ezra Bridger, the Inquisitor died in a lightsaber duel with Kanan – but warned the rogue Jedi that his victory had unleashed something terrible.

Are you looking forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi?