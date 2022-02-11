‘Daredevil’ Is Officially Coming to a Disney Streaming Service

When Netflix’s Daredevil series ended on October 19, 2018, after three seasons, many Marvel fans were disappointed. Over the course of the series, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin had become fan favorites.

At the time, fans hoped that the popular cast would eventually make their way into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, once The Walt Disney Company obtained the rights to Daredevil characters in 2020.

Then, in late 2021, Feige and Co. delivered, introducing both Cox and D’Onofrio’s into the MCU via Spider-Man: No Way Home and Hawkeye, respectively.

Now, Daredevil and other Marvel series are set to leave Netflix on March 1, 2022. And, per a Deadline report, they will officially land on a Walt Disney Company-owned streaming platform — either Hulu or Disney+ is seemingly set to get Netflix’s Marvel lineup:

Sources confirm to Deadline that Netflix's license for Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders team-up limited series is ending and the rights to the shows is reverting to Disney…

The article went on to note, however, that at this time, it is up in the air, at least publicly, whether the shows will ultimately land on Hulu or Disney+, where Marvel Studios’ own Phase Four series have all premiered so far:

…The more adult-focused Hulu, which is controlled by Disney, does have two original Marvel series (M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey) — both adult animation and both sold by Marvel TV before it was disbanded. There had been no expectations that new Marvel content from the studio run by Kevin Feige would find its way to Hulu, with the company's TV pipeline going straight into Disney+ where Marvel is one of the marquee brands with its own section.

Disney has not yet revealed a timeline for when Marvel fans can expect an announcement about the series’ new home and when they will officially debut.

As for Cox and D’Onofrio’s Marvel Cinematic Universe futures, Cox has revealed that Murdock will soon be appearing “everywhere.”

62-year-old D’Onofrio’s next appearance has not yet been confirmed, but Hawkeye spinoff series Echo seems like a good bet.

The show is set to star Alaqua Cox reprising her Hawkeye role as Maya Lopez/Echo. In the Marvel Comics universe — and now in the MCU — Kingpin and Echo have a close relationship, as he helped to raise the deaf character from childhood.

More on Daredevil

You can catch up on all three seasons of Netflix’s Daredevil, which is summarized as:

The first in a planned series of shows detailing the Marvel universe, “Daredevil” follows Matt Murdock, attorney by day and vigilante by night. Blinded in an accident as a child, Murdock uses his heightened senses as Daredevil to fight crime on the streets of New York after the sun goes down. While Murdock’s day job requires him to believe in the criminal justice system, his alter ego does not follow suit, leading him to take the law into his own hands to protect his Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

Are you excited Daredevil is officially coming to a Disney streaming platform?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and the five series in Marvel's Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany's WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Marvel's What If…?, and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye— on Disney+ anytime.