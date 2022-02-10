Tom Holland Pitches New Movie With Controversial Chris Pratt

The world belongs to superstar Marvel actor Tom Holland, with literally any movie being up for grabs for this Multiverse monster. The Spider-Man star just pitched a wild video game movie adaptation starring him and divisive Marvel alum Chris Pratt in a turn of events.

Holland and Pratt are masters of big blockbuster franchises. These two Marvel stars are taking over, with Sony’s Uncharted (2022) hitting theaters next week and Jurassic World: Dominion just receiving its official trailer.

On a press tour for Uncharted, the videogame fan Tom Holland revealed that he was addicted to the game Fall Guys while filming the globetrotting movie:

“Truth be told, we were playing this game called Fall Guys, which is like this really stupid game where you’re there, kind of, little people and you run around and fall off of stuff, so not nearly as exciting as playing Uncharted. But in all fairness, I had so much work to do on this film that I didn’t have much waiting around in my trailer.”

Revealing to ScreenRant that he would jokingly be up for a Fall Guys movie adaptation, Tom Holland had one stipulation of who he would star with:

“Yeah, me and Chris Pratt.”

Chris Pratt, of course, has his own videogame animated feature coming up: Untitled Mario (2022). Voicing the legendary Plummer himself, Pratt takes over the animated feature world with his upcoming Garfield movie and previously starring alongside Tom Holland in Pixar’s Onward (2020).

Chris Pratt has faced years of backlash over various political and religious stands, but the actor remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved and popular leads. Nothing is stopping this Avenger, not even Bowser!

Unless, of course, he and Tom Holland do fall off some cliffs in a Fall Guys movie!

More about Tom Holland and Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is currently filming the episodic, jaw-dropping Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Atlanta, Georgia with director James Gunn and the rest of his rag-tag, the space-bound crew of Marvel Cinematic Universe superheroes.

Tom Holland is not currently working on future Marvel films but will star in his second Spider-Man trilogy, as well as the unavoidable Avengers 5!

Every Marvel fan can see Pratt back up on the Marvel Universe screen as Star-Lord/Peter Quill this summer in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), which debuts on July 8, 2022. And we can’t forget Chris Pratt’s upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, which hits theaters on June 10, 2022!

