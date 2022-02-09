Yesterday, the Academy Awards announced the nominees for all 23 Oscar categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture. However, there was one film noticeably missing from the Best Picture category that has got fans talking — Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Spider-Man: No Way Home joined Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film had a record-breaking opening weekend at the U.S. box office, bringing in $260 million, and continues to remain one of the most watched films across the country.

The official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

However, despite the hype and record-breaking box office numbers, MCU’s No Way Home was noticeably missing from the 2022 Oscar nominations for Best Picture. And not only are fans upset about this snub, but late night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, is also frustrated with the Oscars for not including No Way Home as one of the 10 nominees. The late-night host called out the Academy voters on his February 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! for snubbing No Way Home, which not only earned rave reviews, but has become of the highest-grossing films ever made with nearly $750 million in the U.S. and $1.7 million worldwide.

The latest Spider-Man film is a mega-hit for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures as fans flocked to theaters to see if the rumors of the “Spider-Verse”, with appearances by former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, were true.

As many of you know, the rumors were, of course, true and both Maguire and Garfield appeared alongside Holland as all three Spider-Men fought the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), creating one of the most epic scenes in Marvel history.

And this is one of the many points that Kimmel brought up on his show last night.

“How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel said on his show. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man?’ It most certainly was not.”

He continued:

“Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Don’t Look Up’ got a 46% and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has 90%. For god’s sake, ‘Jackass Forever’ has an 89%. Why do best picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award? You wanna know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie ‘Spider-Man.’ And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it.”

Belfast (2021), CODA (2021), Don’t Look Up (2021), Drive My Car (2021), Dune (2021), King Richard (2021), Licorice Pizza (2021), Nightmare Alley (2021), The Power of the Dog (2021), and West Side Story (2021) were the 10 films announced for the Best Picture category.

No Way Home was, however, nominated for Best Visual Effects, alongside Dune (2021), Free Guy (2021), No Time to Die (2021), and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

For all of Disney's 2022 Oscar nominations, visit our website here.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony, produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss, returns to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The 94th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

