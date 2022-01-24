‘No Way Home’ Officially Surpasses ‘Lion King,’ ‘Jurassic World’ in Popularity

When Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters on December 17, 2021, it was already expected to be a mega-hit for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

For months prior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film’s release, there were rumors that it would blow the “Spider-Verse” wide open with appearances by former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The reports, of course, turned out to be true, and fans flocked to their local movie theaters on opening night, giving both AMC and Cinemark massive boosts. Cinemark, for example, had their “best opening” of all time thanks to the Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch-led film.

Now, after already skyrocketing to the second highest domestic debut numbers of all time — next to the MCU’s Infinity Saga conclusion, Avengers: Endgame (2019) — No Way Home has surpassed huge blockbusters like Disney’s The Lion King (1994) and Universal’s Jurassic World (2015) to land in the number six spot on the all-time global box office charts.

Per Deadline:

With an amazing $1.69B worldwide cume through Sunday, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has become the No. 6 film ever globally, passing Jurassic World ($1.67B) and The Lion King ($1.662B) to get there. This includes a running $970.1M from the international box office, which should portend an eventual $1B overseas gross — and without a China bump. Domestic is at $721M+. The current offshore session for the indefatigable webslinger added $27.7M in 63 markets, a drop of just 31% in the holdovers. Related: Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios has reigned supreme at the box office, with streamer Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings both shattering records in 2021.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

What do you think about No Way Home‘s wild success?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the five series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, and Jeremy Renner’s Hawekye— on Disney+ anytime.