Despite Snub, a ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Star Can Still Win an Oscar

When the 2022 Academy Awards nominations dropped today, many Marvel fans expected to see Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) receive a Best Picture nod, thanks to a huge push by star Tom Holland, the fan community, and The Walt Disney Company.

The conclusion to the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy was not, however, nominated for the coveted award, which has left many fans frustrated.

Nonetheless, one No Way Home star can still take home an Oscar statue this year. Benedict Cumberbatch — the MCU’s Doctor Stephen Strange — is up for Best Actor In a Leading Role for his work in Netflix’s Power of the Dog (2021).

Cumberbatch went full method for the role, “refusing to speak” to co-star Kirsten Dunst, who appeared in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy as Mary Jane Watson between 2002 and 2007.

This is Cumberbatch’s second Oscar nomination. He was also a nominee for The Imitation Game (2015), in which he played early computer programmer Alan Turing.

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire also star.

Cumberbatch portrays gruff cowboy Phil Burbank, who lives near his brother George (Jesse Plemmons). The plot of the project centers around Burbank, whose relationship with his sister-in-law Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst) is strained. The film has a 2 hour and 5-minute runtime

The official description of The Power of the Dog reads:

A domineering but charismatic rancher wages a war of intimidation on his brother’s new wife and her teen son — until long-hidden secrets come to light.

