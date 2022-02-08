‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Noticeably Missing From Best Picture Nominations

This morning, the Academy Awards announced the nominees for all 23 Oscar categories, including Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture.

But there was one film noticeably missing from the Best Picture category that has got fans talking. Of course we are referring to Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Spider-Man: No Way Home joined Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). The film had a record-breaking opening weekend at the U.S. box office, bringing in $260 million, and continues to remain one of the most watched films across the country.

The official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

However, despite the hype and record-breaking box office numbers, MCU’s No Way Home was noticeably missing from the 2022 Oscar nominations for Best Picture.

This morning, Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross and American Horror Story‘s Leslie Jordan announced the 2022 Oscar nominees across all 23 categories, including Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Actor, Best Actress, and, of course, Best Picture.

Belfast (2021), CODA (2021), Don’t Look Up (2021), Drive My Car (2021), Dune (2021), King Richard (2021), Licorice Pizza (2021), Nightmare Alley (2021), The Power of the Dog (2021), and West Side Story (2021) were the 10 films announced for the Best Picture category — and noticeably missing is Marvel’s record-breaking film, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The latest Spider-Man film is a mega-hit for Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures as fans flocked to theaters to see if the rumors of the “Spider-Verse”, with appearances by former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, were true.

As many of you know, the rumors were, of course, true and both Maguire and Garfield appeared alongside Holland as all three Spider-Men fought the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), creating one of the most epic scenes in Marvel history.

No Way Home was, however, nominated for Best Visual Effects, alongside Dune (2021), Free Guy (2021), No Time to Die (2021), and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony, produced by Will Packer and directed by Glenn Weiss, returns to Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.

The 94th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

