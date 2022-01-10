After Intense Backlash, Maria Shriver Encourages Chris Pratt to “Rise Above the Noise”

Chris Pratt — famous for his roles as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy — has faced intense backlash online following a couple of recent posts about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The first post, made in November 2021, featured verbiage about his “gorgeous healthy daughter” which irked many celebrity watchers on social media due to the fact that Pratt’s son with his first wife Anna Farris (The House Bunny, Scary Movie) has some developmental issues and spent time in NICU as a newborn.

Then, Pratt made another more recent post that some readers once again deemed a “yikes post” because they felt that it painted Katherine in an unflattering light, noting that it could be read as though her most admirable qualities were that she stays home with their daughter and goes to church.

It is, of course, important to note that these are merely individuals’ interpretations of Pratt’s social media posts — only he knows his intent.

Regardless of the backlash, Pratt — who was once deemed the “worst Chris” in Hollywood when compared to fellow MCU stars Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) — still has plenty of supporters, including, seemingly, his mother-in-law Maria Shriver.

Shriver, who is now divorced from Arnold Schwarzenegger after over 20 years of marriage, has four children with the bodybuilder and former Governor of California — Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher.

The journalist and author, who is also President John F. Kennedy’s niece, shared:

I love you Chris, keep being your wonderful self, rise above the noise. Your kids love you, your family loves you and your wife loves you. What a beautiful life, I'm proud of you xo.

She went on to say:

“I want to remind you today what a good man you are, what a great father you are to Jack and Lyla, what a great husband you are to Katherine, what a great son in-law you are to me and what a great sense of humor you have!!”

After “cancel culture” took over when Pratt was deemed the “worst Chris” around Thanksgiving 2020, Pratt’s brother-in-law, Patrick, also expressed that he found the situation “crazy.”

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn and fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) have also supported Pratt throughout the ongoing online drama.

Pratt is currently filming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 with Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), and MCU newcomer Will Poulter (Adam Warlock). The film is due for a May 23, 2023 release.

Pratt will also star alongside Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) in Jurassic World: Dominion on June 10, 2022.

