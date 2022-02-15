Many Fans Missed Exclusive Footage For New Marvel Project

The Super Bowl LVI TV spot for Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming movie showed Marvel fans a lot of new scenes from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

When Marvel fans rewatched the trailer following the big game, they realized that the TV spot had a lot of extra footage. It was exciting to see Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the new TV spot and trailer.

But, when fans wanted to rewatch what they saw during the Super Bowl later, they realized that the only way to see the new footage was from what other fans recorded and posted online — the spot itself was not officially released. It’s not easy to watch high-quality film from random YouTube videos or to rely on the footage to be real when it comes to fans posting Marvel content. Fans who didn’t see the TV spot were unable to know which videos were real and which ones were doctored.

In case you missed out on what was shown in the thirty-second clip because you didn’t want to watch the Super Bowl, here’s everything you missed.

Zombies Variants Incoming?!

The most surprising moment from the new TV spot was that Marvel will be introducing Zombie Variants from Marvel’s What If…? animated series. Zombie Doctor Strange and Zombie Wanda can be spotted leaving fans to wonder how these zombie variants will fit into the story. Visually, they are terrifying and after seeing What If Episode 5: What If… Zombies?! fans know that Zombie Wanda is very dangerous and hard to kill.

Another interesting thing to notice is that Zombie Strange looks like Defender Strange. Does this mean that Defender Strange is going to get infected in the movie? Is this why the zombie is staring at his hands at the end of the TV spot (as shown above)? Here are some screenshots of Zombie Wanda and Strange:

Wanda Messing With the Multiverse?

Wanda Maximoff can be seen near a broken Multiverse wall. Did Wanda break the Multiverse? Knowing that grief is a driving force for Wanda, it could be that she is trying to get back her family just like in WandaVision. Most likely her decision will lead to Strange and Wanda becoming enemies because he can’t allow her to break reality to save her family. This would connect to the post-credits scene where Wanda is studying magic in her astral form when she hears Tommy and Billy cry out for help.

Knowing what happens in the comics, it is only a matter of time before she becomes the villain for good as she did destroy a large portion of the mutants as she attempted to get her children back in the House of M storyline written by Brian Michael Bendis.

What’s Happening with America Chavez?

Even though the photo above is blurry you can tell that America Chavez is in a secure container. There are people running around in the background with an Ultron-looking bot running through the frame. In the middle of the shot is a confused Christine Palmer who doesn’t seem to understand where she is. Based on the image of Defender Strange using magic, you can see America Chavez on the left side which leads fans to wonder if this variant of Strange sent Chavez to help the once Sorcerer Supreme or if he is trying to save her life. Either way, Chavez must have done something the Illuminati didn’t like which led to her being imprisoned. If she was sent by Defender Strange and was caught with Doctor Strange when Mordo shows up, that could be enough reason for her to be locked up.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

