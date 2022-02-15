MCU Subtly Confirms Official Return of Fan-Favorite Character

Yesterday we got the official poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) which had Captain Carter’s shield hidden in the poster.

The official trailer for Multiverse of Madness revealed a lot of new details about the highly anticipated film leaving fans to already begin formulating new theories. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Doctor Strange/Stephen Strange who seems to be haunted by his actions in Spider-Man No Way Home. At the start of the film, Strange is struggling with nightmares that may be alluding to the dangers that are coming. Perhaps, Strange is having visions of the future, but the Eye of Agamoto doesn’t have the Time Stone leaving this possibility to be unlikely. The former Sorcerer Supreme is held accountable by Mordo — and possibly the Illuminati — for his actions as Strange has tampered with reality and time and has gone too far. Strange has to deal with the world begin to unravel as the Multiverse unleashes new enemies and heroes into the MCU.

The official Doctor Strange Twitter account revealed the poster moments after the official trailer:

In the bottom right corner of the poster, fans were quick to point out that one of the shards of glass shows Captain Carter’s shield from Marvel’s What If…?. Here’s a closer look at the shield:

This isn’t the first character to be involved with the Doctor Strange sequel as Strange Supreme is also a part of the film and first appeared in What If, Season 1 Episode 4: What if… Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands. Strange Supreme and Captain Carter did team up in the season finale to fight Ultron thanks to the Watcher pulling heroes from different timelines to stop the Multiversal threat.

With Doctor Strange 2 showing Strange Supreme as a possible villain for the story, it seems that maybe the Watcher will send Captain Carter to save the day once again as Strange would need all the help he can get. If this is the case, it will be awesome to see Hayley Atwell reprise her role as Peggy Carter/Captain Carter. Her involvement in the movie could lead to Captain Carter perhaps staying — which, in turn, this could lead to Carter getting a movie — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the world could always use more super heroes.

If Captain Carter does get some screen time to build her story, it would be heartbreaking if she found old Steve Rogers and had a conversation with him. Both characters at this point have been separated from each other for a period of time and this could serve as some closure for both characters — and fans — to see the two characters together on screen.

Another possibility is that Captain Carter will work for the Illuminati which includes Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X and Mordo with other unknown characters for the moment. If Carter does work for the secret society group, this would make sense since the group appears to be trying to control the Multiverse as best as they can. The MCU’s version of the Illuminati seems to be several timelines possibly working in tandem as more roles are rumored to appear from other Marvel projects.

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

