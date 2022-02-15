Fans Believe They Spotted Deadpool In New Marvel Project

Fans believe they have spotted Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool in the official poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

It’s hard to tell since the poster is Strange in the center with glass breaking all around him and the different shards hold portions of the various actors’ faces and Captain Carter’s shield.

Here’s the official poster for the Doctor Strange 2:

Fans have spent hours trying to find every secret they can in the poster leading several people to believe that you can spot Deadpool in the poster. Marvel fan, @shubham_patil__ placed an arrow as a response to @BrandonDavisCB asking where Deadpool is supposed to be:

One of the fans, Matt Ramos Tweeted a close-up image of what many Marvel fans believe to be Deadpool:

Is this actually Deadpool?!! #MultiverseOfMadness

This isn’t the first time that people have claimed that Deadpool would show up as @vr_mcu Tweeted that Ryan Reynolds recently deleted a post of him in the suit:

🚨The Actor #RyanReynolds uploaded this picture & deleted it from his official page on the Facebook application while he was wearing a #Deadpool suit, the interesting thing is that the woman behind him is a costume designer for the movie #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness 🚨

This claim was countered by another fan, @allennn_ps who believed that Ryan Reynolds was posting a tribute to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018):

sorry but it’s just a tribute

While this might be true, it still doesn’t prove why Ryan would delete the Tweet. With the timing being the day of the new trailer, it is possible that he was asked to delete the Tweet immediately to avoid people connecting the dots that he could have been teasing his appearance in the film. Yet, fans are too quick and notice what Reynolds posted.

Another fan, @sregordivad1095 was quick to point out that Google has Ryan Reynolds as part of the cast list alongside Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier:

He’s on the casting list trending on Google.

He's on the casting list trending on Google. pic.twitter.com/pfA0PIP4ZE — ๔คשเ๔ (@sregordivad1095) February 14, 2022

If you do type in “Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness cast” in your Google search bar and don’t see the actor, that’s because Google took him off the casting list today. Other fans have posted saying that Reynolds was on the Google casting list, so it’s worth pointing out.

Again, it is very hard to see where Deadpool is located in the official poster leaving fans to have doubts that the picture is real. Marvel fan, @thankyoudennis believed that people were going too far:

I feel like they definitely reaching — :/ (@thankyoudennis) February 14, 2022

This was followed by another fan, @xjessex626 admitting that he didn’t see Deadpool:

I see a face but not Deadpool tho

I see a face but not Deadpool tho pic.twitter.com/73stK97s2b — XJESSEX (@xjessex626) February 15, 2022

It’s hard to know whether or not Deadpool will be in Doctor Strange 2, but we do know that Deadpool 3 is set in the MCU — if Ryan Reynolds returns from his acting break — and we can see how the merc with a mouth will be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as some fans are worried that Marvel will ruin the character.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.