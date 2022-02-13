Feige Promises MCU “Boundaries Shifting,” Won’t “Pull Back” From Brutal Action

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige spoke to Empire Magazine and explained how Moon Knight is going to be different than any other MCU show so far when it comes to action scenes.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a long history of epic fights between heroes and villains — or even hero against a hero — which has led to some intense moments in the MCU. In Captain America: Civil War (2016), Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) slammed his shield into Tony Stark/Iron Man’s arc reactor leaving fans in shock. It was Marvel taking the first steps into the more brutal side of a fight scene. When Cap got off of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), the glass and metal surrounding the reactor fell to the icy floor and the flickering light left us to wonder about what will happen to Stark. This moment created a lot of tension and left fans wanting more scenes to be that intense.

Sure, sometimes it is great to have humor with some fight scenes — like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) becoming a giant in Civil War and smashing cars and planes — but the MCU is full of jokes and hilarious moments. Now, fans want more of the brutal side of superhero shows which has been seen in Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. The two Marvel shows used to be Netflix exclusive, but now the Netflix Marvel shows are suddenly finding a new home.

Moon Knight is the latest MCU show set to debut on March 30. The six-episode series follows Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight. This fan-favorite comic character struggles with Dissociative Identity Disorder, and the upcoming Marvel series will seemingly take the unpredictable nature of Moon Knight’s condition to include crazy intense moments that leave the hero in a great deal of danger.

Marvel previously teased that the show will have plenty of brutal fight scenes, which is something Feige reiterated:

“He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

If Marvel truly does deliver on brutal fight scenes this can be a promising thing for fans who are nervous about the MCU being too kid-friendly and not willing to take risks. When Disney purchased 20th Century Fox Studios, Deadpool fans were scared — even Deadpool creator, Rob Liefield is nervous — that their favorite character would be ruined by Disney not allowing the third film to be R-rated. Fans of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher — who is rumored to join the MCU soon — are worried that the Punisher won’t get to be as violent as he was in his Netflix series. Of course, Kevin Feige said that the fight scenes are very brutal to the point where the audience would question if it is too much is a sign that Moon Knight means to deliver that gritty fight that fans have been craving to see in the MCU.

Moon Knight isn’t an easy character to understand. Here’s a brief description of the superhero from Marvel:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

If you are ready to see the new Marvel show make sure to mark your calendars that Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30.

