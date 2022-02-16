Marvel May Recast Black Panther In ‘Doctor Strange 2’

Fans believe that the left silhouette in front of Doctor Strange is either Black Panther or Reed Richards.

This all comes from the latest trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) which has Strange being escorted by Ultron-like robots to what fans believe to be the Illuminati. It is here that we hear Sir Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X says, “We should tell him the truth.”

Fans were very excited to see that Charles Xavier will be in Doctor Strange 2 as reports of the X-Men appearing in the film seem to be more likely now. Next to Charles Xavier was a silhouette off to the right that fans have been struggling to agree who it is. Some claim it to be Reed Richards while others believe it is Black Panther.

Marvel has a Black Panther movie planned to release on November 11, 2022, called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with fans wondering who the new Black Panther is — likely to be Shuri (Leticia Wright). If Black Panther is in the movie, then who will it be? Would it be a variant of T’Challa? If Marvel did decide to have a T’Challa variant, it will be interesting to see who else can portray the King of Wakanda in the MCU.

Marvel fan, @ScoopsRus_ Tweets with confidence that the silhouette is Black Panther:

This has to be Black Panther #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange #DoctorStrange2 #WandaMaximoff

Marvel fan, @ua_Corra Tweeted that he also wondered if the silhouette was Black Panther:

Is that Black Panther?!? 👀 this is definitely the Illuminati #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange2 #MCU #Marvel

This mysterious figure has also been speculated to be Reed Richards from the Fantastic Four. @JustTheGoat216 Tweeted a picture of the silhouette with a drawing of the Fantastic Four Symbol to help people see the similarities:

Reed Richards.

Another Marvel fan, @operantemarvel Tweeted the same picture wondering if it was also Reed Richards:

Reed Richards?? #MultiverseOfMadness

@mxrxvxllx also Tweeted that he believed it to be Reed Richards:

Reed Richards👀

It is only a matter of time before the Fantastic Four enter the MCU as director Jon Watts — who directed Spider-Man No Way Home — is set to direct the Fantastic Four movie. Reports have already claimed that we shouldn’t be surprised if the Fantastic Four make an appearance in Multiverse of Madness and with the Illuminati unofficially confirmed, it makes sense to see Reed Richards in the film. He was a prominent member of the Illuminati and is one of the most intelligent superheroes in the Marvel Universe making him a useful ally for dealing with the chaos that the Multiverse brings — like Zombies and Captain Carter.

More on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme. The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.