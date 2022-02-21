LEGO Leak Points to Tobey Maguire’s Immediate MCU Return

As Marvel fans are still coming down from the initial high of seeing both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), it seems that the duo’s time in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe may actually be just beginning.

There have already been rumors that Garfield is set to return in Sony Pictures’ upcoming Morbius (2022), starring Jared Leto in the title role.

Now, a new LEGO set leak may indicate that the reports of Maguire appearing in Doctor Strange 2 — officially titled Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness (2022) — are true.

Brick Fanatics reported numerous details about the set, “76218 The Sanctum Sanctorum,” including the fact that it has yet been confirmed if the set will be based on Marvel Comics or on the upcoming Doctor Strange (2016) sequel movie.

The article did note, however, that the rumored minifigures that are seemingly set to come with the Marvel LEGO set indicate it could very well be the latter:

The Sanctum Sanctorum may include three Doctor Strange variants, Mordo, Wanda Maximoff, Iron Man and Spider-Man. Those minifigures do come with the caveat of being 'very lightly rumoured', however…

The inclusion of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is primarily what is leading people to think that this new set may be based on Marvel Studios’ next big blockbuster. Elizabeth Olsen’s character is set to play a major role in Doctor Strange 2, which takes place after the events of WandaVision, in which Maximoff inadvertently placed the town of Westview, New Jersey under a chaos magic spell as a result of her grief after losing Vision (Paul Bettany) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Now that the Marvel Multiverse has been blown wide open in both Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series and No Way Home, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is sure to delight fans. A number of popular Marvel characters are set to make appearances, with rumors abounding that X-Men actors Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman are both involved in the project.

Doctor Strange 2 will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

What do you think about Tobey Maguire potentially returning to the MCU almost immediately?