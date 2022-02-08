Oscars SNUB Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Marvel Fans Furious

The 2022 Oscars nominations are here, but Marvel fans notice that one particular actor from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is missing from The Academy’s lists.

Every Marvel fan has their opinion about the Multiverse movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Still, many agreed that Willem Dafoe’s (Nightmare Alley, Florida Project, Finding Nemo) chilling performance of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin (after stepping away from the character for over a decade) was jaw-dropping — Dafoe stole the show.

But, it wasn’t enough for the revered actor to join the 2022 Oscars nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to… #Oscars

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

The Marvel movie served the perfect playing field for Willem Dafoe’s Marvel character, as he returned from the afterlife to terrorize Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield’s iconic characters in Marvel’s New York.

Fans, of course, are taking to social media to share their disappointment in Willem Dafoe’s Oscars snub:

Willem Dafoe got snubbed. He should have been there. I said what I said

Willem Dafoe got snubbed. He should have been there. I said what I said https://t.co/J1Lh1ZHnQ9 — Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) February 8, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Willem Dafoe was ROBBED…Academy voters go to jail immediately

Willem Dafoe was ROBBED…Academy voters go to jail immediately https://t.co/UYusSdfepo — Brian (Taylor’s Version) (@midsommarz) February 8, 2022

One Marvel fan shared:

We were robbed…

Of course, Academy Award nominations are subjective, but many felt that Dafoe earned some recognition for his Marvel role.

Nonetheless, many consider Willem Dafoe’s No Way Home performance as one of the most notable villain appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Willem Dafoe didn’t pick up any Oscar nominations, Spider-Man: No Way Home scored a nomination for Best Visual Effects!

Tom Holland to Host?

In January, The Academy Award let fans voice who they would love to see host this year’s Oscars. While it’s not a surprise, Tom Holland made it to the top of every fan-casting list.

Even co-star Andrew Garfield snagged an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) — shared that Tom Holland would be an “incredible Oscars host.”

While The Academy has not confirmed who will host the 2022 Oscars, many are hoping that Holland will hand his fellow Spider-Man an Oscar this year.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villain with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Willem Dafoe should have earned an Oscar nomination? Let us know in the comments below!