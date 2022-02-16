Kevin Feige Believes ONE Movie Will “Redefine the MCU Entirely”

Marvel Studios released a new documentary, Marvel Studios: Assembled – “The Making of Eternals”, today for Eternals (2021) showcasing all the work that went into creating one of Marvel’s most visually stunning films. Kevin Feige and Chloe Zhao both made a point to reiterate the fact that Eternals is integral to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the gorgeous visual shots and a large cast of actors, the reception for the Marvel movie was lackluster as the movie was the second-worst domestic performance at the box office. As Marvel’s Phase Four has focused a lot on the Multiverse, Eternals didn’t spend any time giving the audience any new details leaving the film to feel isolated and disconnected from the other Marvel projects.

Even though Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) focused on Simu Liu as Shang Chi, the movie ended with Wong (Benedict Wong) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) wondering about the origins of the Ten Rings and if the Multiverse was the reason they existed. WandaVision, Loki, and Spider-Man No Way Home (2021) also explored the idea of the Multiverse leaving the next Marvel project, Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) to let fans know how the Multiverse will fit into the MCU.

Kevin Feige made it clear that Eternals will continue to have major importance in the MCU as he said in the documentary:

“The impact the Eternals will have on the MCU will be nothing less than redefining the Cinematic Universe entirely.”

Dane Whitman/Black Knight (Kit Harrington) was introduced in the movie and the movie did tease Blade actor, Mahershala Ali as fans got to hear his voice in the post-credit scene. Besides that, the only connection would be the post-credits scenes with Harry Styles being introduced as Thanos’s brother, Eros/Starfox. It is possible that perhaps Eros will bring Thanos back from the dead just like in the comics which will definitely have a big impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Due to Eternals not having a lot of immediate connections to the MCU, it is hard to consider the movie to be the beginning of “redefining the MCU” as Feige has stated.

Director Zhao shared how she was excited not only to geek out while making the film but also see how impactful it will be for the MCU:

“This film is going to have a big effect on the future of the MCU to a point where it makes me geek out so much as a fan, that I was able to make a film that could ripple through the MCU like this.”

Zhao added later on that she was grateful for the support of her team that allowed her to create a project that respected the MCU’s past as well as the future:

“I feel like, for me, throughout the journey, Kevin, Nate, and the whole team, they catch me when I fall. When I’m spreading my wings and going crazy, they’re letting me loose. I learned so much from them. I’m just so grateful they gave me this opportunity to not only pay tribute and respect of the past of the MCU, but also extend the MCU into the future. And that, for me, is an honor.”

Marvel has major plans for the Eternals and fans will have to wait and see how the film will continue to affect the MCU’s future. Marvel loves to tie in different projects together so it will only be a matter of time before future projects tie into Eternals. Later this year, Don Lee is reported to be involved in another project — even though his character, Gilgamesh is dead — and Gemma Chan and Lia McHugh have expressed that they would love to be involved in another Marvel project.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

