New ‘Moon Knight’ Preview Hints at MCU “Shake Up”

Empire Magazine revealed two new covers for Moon Knight showing some bloody fists.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting for March 30 to see Star Wars alum, Oscar Isaac become Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight. This six-episode Disney+ series will focus on the superhero struggling with Dissociative Identity Disorder and introducing the Egyptian gods into the MCU. Moon Knight will also bring more of the supernatural side of the MCU — something Marvel fans have been craving — meaning the new show will likely be a breath of fresh air in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Empire Magazine revealed the new covers for their latest issue. Fans have noticed that Moon Knight’s knuckles are bloodstained. The magazine did Tweet the two covers:

Embrace the chaos. #MoonKnight is here to shake up the MCU, and he’s on the cover of Empire’s new issue – with brand new Oscar Isaac and Kevin Feige interviews, world-exclusive new images, and much more. On sale Thurs 17 Feb

This month's subscriber cover features a spectral evocation of #MoonKnight and Ancient Egyptian god Khonshu. Illustrated exclusively for Empire by legendary comic book artist @sinKEVitch. READ MORE: https://t.co/E5s7iXmvzU pic.twitter.com/Y51hlOpUhd — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 11, 2022

Moon Knight poses with his crescent-shaped blades, which are clearly bloodstained. This could indicate that the super hero may use more than his fists in the upcoming series. When you think of the super heroes in the MCU, most of them use lasers, guns, shields, and advanced technology, but few of them use swords or blades. Ronin — the dark version of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — had a sword duel with the Yakuza in Avengers: Endgame (2019) leaving fans to see a darker and violent side of the Avenger. Now, if Moon Knight will continue to explore the darker elements of fighting criminals or his enemies, be prepared to witness some bloodshed.

The second cover — only available for subscribers — was created by Bill Sienkiewicz. Instead of the blood, the artwork focuses on Egyptian Mythology and adds some blue to Moon Knight’s costume. Is this just an artistic choice or will Moon Knight receive two costumes in the series? The main costume shown in the trailer for the character has him in white linen wraps while the artwork shows the same white linen wraps with areas of blue fabric added on.

As the marketing for the new Marvel show ramps up, we will see a lot more teases to the show as we already have with merchandising.

Moon Knight isn’t your typical superhero. He deals with Dissociative Identity Disorder on top of having to deal with Egyptian Gods. Marvel describes the super hero as:

Marc Spector is better known as the vigilante Moon Knight. Once a mercenary, Marc Spector was left for dead in the desert, where he was revived by the Moon god Khonshu. Appointed as Khonshu’s fist and high priest, Moon Knight enacts justice to protect those who travel at night. Moon Knight also has dissociative identity disorder, some of their alters being mercenary Marc Spector, millionaire Steven Grant and cab driver Jake Lockley.

The show’s official synopsis is:

Moon Knight is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Moon Knight is directed by Mohamed Diab and is coming to Disney+ on March 30.

