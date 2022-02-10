‘Star Wars’ Fans Bash Tatooine, Beg Lucasfilm For “NO MORE SAND”

Just this week, with The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale episode, Star Wars fans closed another chapter of the Star Wars story set on Tatooine. The first planet moviegoers ever saw in the Skywalker Saga — it appears in the iconic opening scene of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) — the circumbinary desert world has played a key role in the Star Wars franchise.

When the nine-movie Skywalker Saga officially concluded with Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — with an end scene set on Tatooine, of course — many fans hoped that the space opera franchise might finally move on to other planets. After all, there’s a whole galaxy of them to explore.

But Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni returned to Tatooine during Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu’s adventures in both The Mandalorian Season 1 and The Mandalorian Season 2, and the entirety of The Book of Boba Fett — save for portions of Bryce Dallas Howard’s “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian” and Filoni’s “Chapter 6: From the Desert Comes a Stranger” — were set in Mos Espa.

In a sentence, the series follows Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they attempt to rule Tatooine’s criminal underworld after unceremoniously killing Bib Fortuna (Michael Carter) and taking Jabba the Hutt’s throne during The Mandalorian Season 2 post credits scene.

Then, fewer than 24 hours after The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale aired, The Walt Disney Company confirmed the debut date for Obi-Wan Kenobi, a special event series starring prequel trilogy actors Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader).

And, the series is set — where else? — on Tatooine. This time fans will be taken back in time a bit to about eight years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), including the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s Order 66.

Following the Great Jedi Purge, Kenobi is sequestered on the legendary desert planet, watching young farm boy Luke Skywalker grow up from afar.

Fans online, however, are less than thrilled with the setting of the series and they’re not holding back about saying so.

Dan Larson wrote:

And so… with the conclusion of “The Book of Boba Fett,” we leave the desert sands of Tattooine [sic: Tatooine] for the next chapter of the Star Wars. Turning to the vast reaches of a galaxy BUSTLING with life & conflict & oh ok we’re staying right here for Obi Wan and Luke in May. Got it.

Grace Segers, dripping with sarcasm, posted:

Oh great, another show that takes place on Tatooine, a planet so awesome and interesting that Luke Skywalker famously wanted to stay there

Christopher Lunt weighed in with some try humor:

Tatooine must offer fantastic tax breaks for film and TV.

Patrick Dougall is passionate about his desire to leave Tatooine behind once and for all:

For the LOVE of Star Wars… can we PLEASE LEAVE TATOOINE! You have an ENTIRE GALAXY! NO MORE SAND! I WANT OTHER PLANETS!

Whether or not you want to return to Tatooine (again), there’s no doubt the Star Wars faithful will turn out to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 25.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, the series is set to see Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton reprise their roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars. It will also feature newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars galaxy for the first time.

What do you think about being back on Tatooine for the next Disney+ Original series?