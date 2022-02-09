‘Star Wars’ Fans Hone In on “Distress Beacon,” Convinced Cad Bane Will Be Back

Last week’s penultimate episode of the first season of The Book of Boba Fett had the Star Wars fan community shook in the best possible way.

Director Dave Filoni delivered a “fever dream,” once again bringing back Mandalorian star Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and masterfully orchestrating the returns of Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) — who officially interacted with his father’s Padawan, Tano, for the first time — Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Filoni’s installment also saw the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch fan-favorite, Cad Bane. Fett’s former mentor — and arguably the galaxy’s most dangerous bounty hunter — Bane is working for the Pyke Syndicate and Vanth, unfortunately, finds himself on the wrong end of his blaster.

**SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT EPISODE 7 BELOW**

Then, in this week’s Robert Rodriguez-directed season finale, Bane gets his just desserts when Fett seemingly kills him. While it wasn’t quite the Clone Wars deleted scene revival that many Star Wars fans were hoping for, it was still an intense moment in the Mandalorian spinoff series.

Although Bane’s fate seemed sealed in the show, a number of viewers have taken to social media to share their thoughts about the Duros bounty hunter’s supposed “death.”

Wookie_Wookie believes the Wild West-inspired character did actually pass away at the hands of his Fett:

And that’s why I love (SPOILER ALERT) Cad Bane’s death, they didn’t pull some BS to keep him alive for his own show or something like that, he just died in battle. Death needs to happen in a series like Star Wars where the second word in your franchise is “War”, war = death.

Bhoy in Red believes Bane’s demise is a “fakeout”:

Just disappointed cause it felt like there were no stakes. The whole Ranchor [sic: Rancor] thing was underdeveloped. The Grogu choice outcome was frustrating. Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane death fakeouts are annoying. The Mando being in it completely robbed Boba of his own show.

Rey Support is clearly unconvinced that Bane is actually dead, and had many thoughts about how the show could’ve changed, including:

– Freetown comes in clutch

– Cad Bane killed the Tuskens

– Cad Bane vs Boba, but both of them live

– Fennec also fights Cad Bane

– Some other surprise cameo (my mind says either Han or Qi’ra)

– Maybe a death?

– The people of Tatooine come in Endgame style and save the day

Josh-1127 honed in on the light that was still blinking on Bane’s chest even following his purported demise:

I think Cad Bane is still alive or his death triggered something because a light on his chest was blinking could be a distress beacon or something

With as clearly interconnected as the “Mando-Verse” is, it’s likely that Jon Favreau and Filoni will share more about Bane’s fate in The Mandalorian Season 3 or Ahsoka.

Even if this doesn’t happen, though, Book of Boba Fett series stars Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) and Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) recently all but confirmed that Season 2 is happening, even teasing the potential appearance of Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) who killed Fett’s “father,” Jango Fett, in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002).

What do you think really happened to Cad Bane?