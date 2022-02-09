‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Debut Date Details Reportedly Confirmed

in Star Wars

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
grogu in chapter 9 the marshal

Credit: Lucasfilm

When Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s first Mandalorian spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett, debuted on December 29, 2021, it marked the first live-action Star Wars show in 376 days, ever since The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode aired.

the mandalorian season 2 luke skwyalker mark hamill with grogu and r2-d2
Credit: Lucasfilm

In that Peyton Reed-directed installment, fans saw the return of Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) to the Star Wars story. He swooped in with his X-wing and a green lightsaber to rescue bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Cara Dune (Gina Carano)Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from certain doom onboard Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial starcruiser.

grogu in handcuffs
Credit: Lucasfilm

In the fray, Djarin emerged with the Darksaber, won in battle with Gideon in an attempt to save handcuffed Grogu.

Now, in The Book of Boba Fett, Shand has returned alongside Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and they’ve once again joined forces with Djarin to combat the Pyke Syndicate.

luke skywalker (left) and grogu (right) with floating frogs in the book of boba fett episode 6
Credit: Lucasfilm

Episode 5 and Episode 6 of the spinoff series seem to have been setting up a great deal of the foundation of The Mandalorian Season 3, with the returns of Grogu and Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), The Armorer (Emily Swallow), a mention of Bo-Katan, and, of course, an epic Darksaber battle.

the mandalorian din djarin wielding the darksaber in the book of boba fett episode 5
Credit: Lucasfilm

Although Djarin won the ancient black-bladed weapon in battle for the second time — this time against Paz Vizsla (voiced by Favreau) — he is deemed “a Mandalorian no more” due to the fact that he admitted to breaking the Creed when he removed his helmet both on the Imperial base with Migs Mayfeld (Bill Burr) and on Gideon’s ship while telling Grogu goodbye.

Now, it seems that we may finally have an idea of when Djarin’s story will pick back up, potentially on Mandalore searching for any remaining living waters to atone for his transgression.

pedro pascal as din djarin
Credit: Lucasfilm

Per a new report:

It is a safe bet that Season 3 will premiere this year, probably around Life Day Christmastime.

The delay in Season 3’s release is presumed to be related to Pascal’s commitment to his starring role as Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us video game adaptation.

grogu and din djarin in razor crest cockpit
Credit: Lucasfilm

Although Favreau and Filoni have remained characteristically tight-lipped about the third season of The Mandalorian overall, we do know that Pascal, Esposito, and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) will all return, and that filming is currently underway.

mandalorian armorer and din djarin
Credit: Lucasfilm

In the meantime, Star Wars fans can look forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Bad Batch Season 2, and Andor in 2022 as well.

When do you think The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere?

Rebekah Barton

