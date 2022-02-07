Samuel L. Jackson’s Mace Windu Is “Top of the List” For ‘Mandalorian’ Spinoff

Ever since Samuel L. Jackson’s Jedi Master Mace Windu first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), the character — known for his purple-bladed lightsaber — has been a fan-favorite.

The Jedi Knight went on to play a key role in the entire prequel trilogy — he also showed up in both Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005) — ultimately finding himself embroiled in battle with Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Windu found himself the victim of Palpatine’s favorite attack, Force lightning, and fell out a window, presumably to his death. However, in the intervening years, both George Lucas and the Matrix alum have shared that they believe Windu lived and survived Order 66.

Jackson himself, in fact, has previously teased Windu’s return to the Star Wars franchise, saying the character “ain’t done.”

Now, we have a clue where he might appear next, and it would make for an undeniably epic return. While discussing Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett recently, Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) both essentially confirmed that the show is getting a second season and shared who his number one bounty is for Season 2.

Morrison said:

"I owe him big time for my dad. He's done. He's done. I've got my eye on him. He's top of the list, in fact."

Book of Boba Fett leading lady Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) was also on hand for the interview. She suggested Windu should undergo “slow torture” at the hands of her mercenary assassin. Morrison’s reply? “Definitely, yes.”

Morrison, of course, was referring to that fact that Windu was responsible for the decapitation of his “father,” Clone Army of the Republic DNA template Jango Fett (Morrison), in front of a young Boba (Daniel Logan) during the Battle of Geonosis in Attack of the Clones.

With The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 finale set for this week, it’s clear that there is still a lot to look forward to in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Mandalorian saga moving forward, particularly now that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is officially back in the Star Wars story to assist Fett and Shand in their war against the Pyke Syndicate.

In last week’s penultimate episode, director Filoni thrilled fans by bringing back Star Wars: The Clone Wars fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) — who officially interacted with his father’s Padawan, Tano, for the first time — Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton) also made his live-action debut.

More on Mace Windu

While we don’t know precisely where Jackson’s Windu will show up again — there have also been rumors he could make a cameo alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi — it seems inevitable that the Snakes on the Plane star will make his way back into the Star Wars galaxy at some point.

The official Star Wars Databank describes Windu as:

A grim Jedi Master with an amethyst-bladed lightsaber, Mace Windu was the champion of the Jedi Order, with little tolerance for the failings of the Senate, the arguments of politicians, or the opinions of rebellious Jedi. As the Clone Wars intensified, Mace sensed the dark side of the Force at work, and knew the Jedi’s enemies were plotting to destroy the Order and end its stewardship of the galaxy.

