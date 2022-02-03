Everything to Expect In ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Season Finale

****SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1 BELOW*****

These past two weeks have left Star Wars fans blown away as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) returned in Book of Boba Fett with the Darksaber and went to see our favorite little green friend Grogu in Book of Boba Fett and allowed fans to see Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) train Grogu which had so many nostalgic references to Star Wars: Episode V – Empire Strikes Back (1980) with Luke carry Grogu on his back and training him just like how he was trained by Grand Master Yoda. Dave Filoni directed the episode and left fans in shock after having moments like Luke talking to Ahsoka, seeing Grogu’s perspective of Order 66, and of course seeing the silhouette in the desert of the legendary bounty hunter himself, Cad Bane.

Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett has been known to be a fierce and legendary bounty hunter, but the two of them have some unsettled history. Cad Bane has primarily been in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars causing problems for Jedi like Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan Mcgregor), and Quinlan Vos. Bane did make a return to the Star Wars universe after almost ten years in The Bad Batch as he held a western standoff with Clone Force 99 leader, Hunter to take Omega. Fennec Shand (Ming Na Wen) also appeared in The Bad Batch and caused some problems for the Duros gunslinger. Now, it appears that the Pyke Syndicate knew that they needed some muscle to fight Boba Fett as they most likely know Fett has Black Krrsantan and Djarin on his side leaving the Syndicate to hire Cad Bane to be their enforcer.

This was Cad Bane’s (Corey Burton) entrance into live-action as he challenged Mos Pelgo’s — now called Freetown — Sheriff Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) to stand down and not interfere with the Pykes. Vanth last appeared in The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 1 (“Chapter 9: The Marshal”) wearing Boba Fett’s armor but gave it up to Mando to get help in killing a Krayt Dragon.

Why Would Boba Fett Care About Cad Bane’s Involvement

As mentioned before, Boba Fett and Cad Bane have a long history with each other and it makes sense that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will tie in parts of Clone Wars and Bad Batch as Cad Bane has a history with both Fett and Fennec Shand. Boba Fett’s iconic dent in his helmet comes from Bane as was originally planned to be shown to audiences in the Clone Wars as a four-episode arc. If you haven’t heard about this, watch this video of the unfinished scene to understand what happens:

A very important thing to note here is that Cad Bane originally died here, but Dave Filoni has obviously changed his mind about Bane’s fate as this was retconned with his return to Bad Batch. Filoni has been known to retcon certain Star Wars moments before so this is nothing to worry about. Bossk, one of Boba’s longtime friends was also there with Bane during their previous duel and this could be an indication that Bossk will make his return to live-action after previously only showing up in Empire Strikes Back with all of the iconic bounty hunters (IG-88, Zuckuss, 4-LOM, and Boba Fett).

Boba Fett knows that if Bane is back, then a rematch between the two is guaranteed and just because Fett survived their last encounter, Bane could easily stand his own and perhaps finish what he started. Based on Bane’s conversation with Vanth, it is clear that Bane doesn’t like the Empire or that Fett worked with them which does explain why Bane was nowhere to be seen in the original trilogy and hasn’t appeared in the War of the Bounty Hunters arc in Star Wars comics.

This would also serve as a good bridge for Boba Fett’s character. In the comics and movies, he is indeed a “ruthless killer” who is notorious for completing his mission no matter what. With Jabba almost getting Boba killed in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), it makes sense why Boba Fett no longer wants to be seen as the bounty hunter because that means working for people like Jabba the Hutt, who will place him in a situation where he will get himself killed due to their idiocy.

Bane’s presence as a bounty trained by Jango Fett, Boba’s father allows him to face his past head-on and prove if the once bounty hunter can truly become the Daimyo of Tatooine. Another common theme for the Book of Boba Fett is about whether or not you can change as Mok Shaiz, the mayor of Mos Espa playfully calls Boba a Bounty Hunter and so do the Cousins, the Hutts who originally sent Black Krsantan to kill Boba. This theme of whether or not a person can change due to their past is great for Boba Fett because people don’t see Boba Fett as a leader due to his changed perspective and crimelords don’t take him seriously because of his work as a Bounty Hunter. Facing Cad Bane could be the perfect symbolic fight to prove whether or not Boba can only be seen as a bounty hunter instead of as the Daimyo as he has rightfully claimed.

What to expect in the Book of Boba Fett Season Finale

The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 7 will be the conclusion to the first season of the new Star Wars series and it leaves many things to happen, but one thing is for certain. The Pykes and Boba Fett will go to war. This finale will most likely be action-packed and be primarily focused on Boba Fett for the rest of the series as Mando has taken up almost two episodes exploring how he is doing after the events of the Mandalorian Episode 16: The Rescue with Luke taking Grogu. This allowed Mando to come to terms with the fact that he needed a new “tribe” he did try to go back to the Armorer and be a part of his sect, but when he admitted that he had taken off his helmet, he was cast out of the sect. This theme also happens for Boba Fett as he is healed by the Tuskens who take him in as one of their own.

Now, the Pykes can easily hire more bounty hunters as muscle, and a great example would be Bossk as a way to play into creating a parallel to the Clone Wars unused scene. Other than Bossk, it doesn’t make too much sense for the Pykes to hire more muscle since they have foot soldiers and have been building up their forces for half of the season. Boba Fett, on the other hand, still needs foot soldiers and could potentially hire another bounty hunter, but in the long scheme, the more notable characters that appear, less focus goes toward Boba Fett and since it is the finale, it would make sense, especially after the two episodes, to have Boba Fett return to being the focus of the show which is weird to say in the first place.

There are several characters at play: Black Krsantan, Fennec Shand, The Mods, The Pykes, Cad Bane, Din Djarin, The Hutts, Cobb Vanth, Residents of Freetown, and possibly some more with most people hoping that Bossk makes an appearance. With this in mind, there is a lot of different scenarios that can happen, so this next section will be breaking down different scenarios for each character/faction.

Black Krrsantan vs Bossk: The fight between these two would be great for those who have read the comics, but also for those who only have seen Krrsantan in Book of Boba Fett as both groups would be able to enjoy seeing the gladiator Wookie beat up the Trandoshan as the feud between the two races has been made clear and was seen when Krrsantan removed a Trandoshan arm in the Sanctuary.

Before going to the next one, the Sanctuary was bombed causing most likely several casualties and maybe being one of the catalysts to force Fett to finally strike at the Pykes. It also leaves us some questions like does Madama Garsa Fwip live? What about fan-favorite Max Rebo? Most likely we will learn if Garsa Fwip lives, but the chances of figuring out whether or not Max Rebo makes it is less likely.

The Pykes: The Pyke Syndicate has been amassing troops throughout the last couple of episodes, so it will be interesting how much of the Pykes we will see. In the end, it seems likely that the crime syndicate will either lose the battle or be forced to retreat off-world. The reason these two options are most likely is due to the fact it is the season finale and well, Din Djarin has plans for his own series, The Mandalorian Season 3 requiring him to most likely be elsewhere.

Din Djarin: Din is a wildcard for what to expect because the only safe bet for the finale is that he will have a good reason to leave Boba at the end of the season. The Mandalorian Season Three will most likely explore Mandalore as Din still wields the Darksaber and possibly tell more of Grogu’s story as his decision for what path he has chosen is unclear for right now. During the season finale, as one of Boba’s “enforcers,” it would be easy to guess that Mando will end up in several action scenes and may even fight Cad Bane for a moment or Bossk if he shows up, but if the show is to recenter around Boba Fett, then it would make sense to have our favorite Mandalorian be more in the background for the season finale.

Fennec Shand/Boba Fett vs Cad Bane: Fans are eager to see Cad Bane face off again with both of these characters. Cad Bane and Boba will surely have a standoff, but it is unsure if the show will incorporate the unused Clone Wars clip as mentioned earlier as a final flashback for Boba Fett or just have it mentioned in dialogue between the two characters when they meet again. Either way, the two of them fighting is very high. Last year, Fennec Shand appeared in The Bad Batch and fought Cad Bane which could lead to her and the dangerous gunslinger having another rematch as well. Nothing is off the table, but Bane has definitely made enemies and almost wins every fight he is in.

Cobb Vanth and Freetown citizens: Vanth being shot down by Cad Bane last episode was quite similar to the way, Hunter from Bad Batch was shot down. The residents of Freetown swarm the injured marshal and get a med-pack and ask if Vanth is breathing, but no one confirms if he is alive, but the chances of Cobb Vanth dying is very low. For Cobb Vanth, it makes sense for his character to have two options. Option one is that he is injured but can still fight and rallies the residents of Freetown to take down the Pykes to avoid another occupying force. Option two is that Cobb Vanth dies in the finale and his death is enough to convince Freetown to fight for Lord Fett to make sure the Pykes don’t win. Option one is more likely but I think it is safe to say that the chances of Freetown citizens joining the fight are very high.

The Mods: Their role in the season finale will just be foot soldiers alongside the Freetown citizens. Don’t expect much from them other than to serve as extra people with blasters.

The possibility of some characters dying is high as it seems likely that with characters like Cad Bane and Boba Fett, surely one side will suffer some losses. Chances of Cad Bane dying or Boba Fett is low since bringing a beloved character to live-action only to kill them off would be an odd choice. If anyone was to die, Cobb Vanth and Fennec Shand have the highest chance as both characters have reached a satisfying place in their arcs where it wouldn’t feel too out of the blue unlike Fett and Bane.

Hutts: At the end of the season finale, don’t be surprised if there is a tease that the Hutts are going to try to take Tatooine all of a sudden. With the Pyke Syndicate probably defeated, it would make sense for the Hutts to try to swoop and claim what they believe to be theirs from the wounded victor as whoever wins controls (Boba or the Pykes) will surely have suffered some losses. If no mention is given of the Hutts at the season finale and the second season of Boba Fett is confirmed, then the Hutts will surely make a return as the real antagonists for the show.

Whew. That’s a lot to think about which means that we hopefully get an hour or more for the final episode or there won’t be enough time to neatly tie up all the loose threads that this season of star wars has opened.

