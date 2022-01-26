‘Star Wars’ Original Trilogy Actor Officially Filming Franchise Return

Anthony Daniels’s beloved protocol droid, C-3PO, has been a fan-favorite Star Wars character for four decades, ever since he first appeared in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). alongside Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Millennium Falcon pilot Han Solo (Harrison Ford).
Built by Anakin Skywalker, best friends with R2-D2, bane of Han Solo’s existence, and, ultimately, savior of the Resistance in the sequel trilogy’s Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019), Threepio is as iconic as they come.
Now, Daniels is seemingly officially reprising his role for a new Star Wars project. Per a Star Wars News Net Twitter post:
Anthony Daniels Currently Doing C-3PO Performance Capture For Upcoming Project – #StarWars #StarWarsADroidStory – https://t.co/7SSG1Je7PK – Star Wars News Net pic.twitter.com/p1k1QhSehx
— SWNN (@StarWarsNewsNet) January 25, 2022
While the article accompanying the post indicates that Daniels is working on A Droid Story — which is reportedly set to be an animated series featuring a new Star Wars “hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO” — it is also possible that he could be working on scenes for Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Online reports have indicated that C-3PO and fellow droid R2-D2 will appear in the show, set approximately a decade after the prequel trilogy’s conclusion, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005). Both Ewan McGregor (Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker) are reprising their roles in the Deborah Chow-directed Disney+ Original series.
Whether Daniels is assisting animators for A Droid Story or secretly working on Obi-Wan Kenobi, the fact remains that the actor seems to be making his official return to the Star Wars franchise — and that is something all Star Wars fans can get excited about.
The official Star Wars Databank describes 3PO as:
C-3PO longs for more peaceful times, but his continued service to the Resistance — and his knowledge of more than seven million forms of communication — keeps the worry-prone droid in the frontlines of galactic conflict. Programmed for etiquette and protocol, Threepio was built by a young Anakin Skywalker, and has been a constant companion to astromech R2-D2. Over the years, he was involved in some of the galaxy’s most defining moments and thrilling battles. Since the Empire’s defeat, C-3PO has served Leia Organa, head of a Resistance spy ring aimed at undermining the First Order.
The character has appeared in a wide array of Star Wars projects, which you can find listed below:
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002)
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005)
Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Are you excited to see C-3PO officially return to the Star Wars universe?