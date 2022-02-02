Dave Filoni “a Literal ‘Star Wars’ God,” Fans Absolutely Lose Their Minds Over “Fever Dream”

The penultimate episode of The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 is available on the Disney+ streaming platform and episode director Dave Filoni has outdone himself — again.

In his samurai-inspired episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 — “Chapter 13: The Jedi” — Star Wars fans saw the live-action debut of Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she teamed-up with an unlikely ally, Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) to defeat Corvus Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto).

As Djarin said, “A Mandalorian and a Jedi, they’ll never see it coming” — and they didn’t. Tano successfully defeated Elsbeth, but not before learning that Star Wars Rebels villain Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) was behind all of the Magistrate’s ministrations on Corvus.

Fans hailed the episode as one of the best in The Mandalorian‘s two seasons to date, and now Filoni has done it again.

**SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1, EPISODE 6 BELOW**

Not only has Tano returned to the Star Wars story, once again to guide a semi-wayward Djarin — convincing him that seeing Grogu would do more harm than good for the tiny foundling — but Filoni also orchestrated the returns of Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) — who officially interacted with his father’s Padawan, Tano, for the first time — Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), and Marshal Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Somehow, in the midst of all of this, the Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director managed to both introduce Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: The Bad Batch fan-favorite Cad Bane (voiced by Corey Burton) in live-action and hearken back to George Lucas’s original trilogy in the most natural fashion, including both Grand Master Yoda’s (Frank Oz) theme song and lightsaber in his Book of Boba Fett episode.

Suffice it to say that fans are absolutely losing their minds on social media and, as always, they can’t get enough of Filoni’s take on the Star Wars franchise.

Jimmeh took to Twitter to sum up most fans’ feelings with an image of a godlike Dave Filoni’s face in the clouds:

Dave Filoni is a literal Star Wars God

Frozen star Josh Gad even joined in, writing:

That was one of the best Star Wars anythings I have ever witnessed with my eyeballs. #BookofBobaFett

Another user summarized the incredible installment in a few lines:

Grogu’s Back and Luke’s training him. This parallels how Yoda Trained Luke. Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker CANONICALLY MET! And Luke Reminds her of Anakin. Is Cad Bane and Boba Fett’s Duel gonna happen? @dave_filoni GOD #TheMandalorian

Josh Crespo shared, “All hail Dave Filoni,” while Anthony Bonetti shared the sentiment with a heartfelt post:

That episode was a fever dream. Everything I’ve ever wanted to see from Star Wars was in there. I think that’s the closest I’ve gotten to the feeling I felt while watching Star Wars for the very first time. God bless Dave Filoni, that was absolutely beautiful. #TheBookOfBobaFett

Although we don’t yet know exactly how The Book of Boba Fett will end — or if we’ll get more than “1% Boba Fett” in the season finale episode — one thing is certain, fans are ready for whatever Filoni, series creator Jon Favreau, and showrunner Robert Rodriguez have in store for Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Djarin, and the rest of their allies.

The only major cameo Star Wars fans are still waiting on? Harrison Ford’s Han Solo.

What did you think about Dave Filoni’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett?