Some ‘Star Wars’ Fans Blast Howard and Filoni For “Fan Service”

**SPOILERS FOR THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT SEASON 1, EPISODE 6 BELOW**

Some Star Wars fans are at it again, claiming that the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett is “fan service,” but are they correct?

The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ has been subject to overwhelming amounts of backlash from the Star Wars community and critics alike. While every Star Wars fans have their opinion about the streaming Star Wars series, many are claiming that the two recent episodes — Chapter Five: Return of the Mandalorian and Chapter Six: From the Desert Comes a Stranger) are purely for “fan service”:

Can it even be called the book of boba fett. It was a mando episode. Literally nothing at all to do with boba. Boring tbh. Disney have killed Bobas characters. It’s all boring fan service.

Another viewer Tweeted:

Sure, the newest episode of The Book of Boba Fett had a tonne of fan service and guest appearances, but it was very disjointed. And some of the acting, especially a certain master, was very wooden.

Another fan wrote:

This episode of The Book of Boba Fett was just a complete fan service episode. My inner Star Wars nerd just peaked LOL

As you can read above, each Tweet represents the many different opinions and emotions that many Boba Fett fans feel over this latest Star Wars franchise.

Spawned by the epic inclusion of Din Djarin/The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), many felt that this Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni joint project turned into The Book of The Mandalorian.

Say what you may, The Book of Boba Fett faced brutal backlash from fans over its slower pace, comparing the series with other projects within the Star Wars universe that kicked things into gear much faster.

It seems, however, that the biggest problem that many have with this streaming series is that the “best” episode in The Book of Boba Fett didn’t feature one scene of the main character.

Episode six rectified this issue by including a brief moment of Boba Fett (Temura Morrison) studying the map of Mos Espa before Din Djarin takes the audiences to Free Town (previously known as “Mos Pelgo”) to meet with fan-favorite character Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant).

Nonetheless, “Mando” made way for the legendary introduction of Clone Wars bounty hunter Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett, who is receiving copious amounts of praise from happy fans.

Of course, it’s difficult barely seeing the titular character in their own series — or even his awesome sidekick Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), but a “book” chronicles the various aspects of characters that influence the overall story; ultimately supporting the conclusion of any story. So, while The Book of Boba Fett can seem a bit “dragged out” in some episodes, Lucasfilm is undoubtedly ramping up for one of the most thrilling season finales of all time.

Every fan has the right to voice their opinions about Star Wars anything (especially concerning the prequel trilogy and sequel trilogy). Still, virtually everyone can agree that this new Star Wars era is undoubtedly thrilling.

Lucasfilm is honoring the legacy from cameos from Jedi Master Luke Skywalker or iconic Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano to fan-favorite Tatooine mechanic Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) of George Lucas in so many aspects.

More about The Book of Boba Fett

The Book of Boba Fett chronicles the integral parts that take place in the thrilling Star Wars adventure of this legendary bounty hunter between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian season two, when Star Wars fans see an aged, more rugged version of the clone that’s been through a world of pain.

The series also features Garsa Fwip (Jennifer Beals) and flashbacks to Jango Fett (Temura Morrison) from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002).

2022 alone is set to feature Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Bad Batch season two, and reportedly The Mandalorian season three, giving fans more than enough content to enjoy until feature films hit the theaters again.

