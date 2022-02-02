Over 100,000 People Signed Up For Disney+ Just to Watch Grogu

Ever since the Disney+ streaming service debuted on November 12, 2019, Disney+ Original series have been the foundation of the platform.

First, premiering with the platform, was The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s first foray into a Star Wars live-action serial.

Almost immediately, the show, which introduced bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) into the Star Wars story, skyrocketed in popularity, becoming over 100 times more popular than the average U.S. series.

Not to be outdone, Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe released five Disney+ Original series throughout 2021 — WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If..?, and Hawkeye all had unique flavors and ways of advancing storytelling within the MCU.

Now, some new data confirms which Disney+ Star Wars and Marvel shows had the most impact on subscriptions for Disney’s streaming service.

One report noted:

Comparing the subscriber growth surrounding each of the Marvel and Star Wars Disney+ releases, The Mandalorian Season 2 had by far the biggest impact with 118,000 new sign-ups on the October 30, 2021 premiere date. Among the MCU series, Hawkeye's premiere surprisingly demonstrated the strongest impact on subscriber numbers, with 71k new sign-ups the day after release.

WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier both had similar subscriber numbers, coming in at approximately 63,000 and 70,000, respectively.

However, it is no surprise that mega-hit The Mandalorian has won the battle. Those who stayed subscribed through Season 2 were in for a huge treat in the finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”).

Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) returned to the Star Wars galaxy when he swooped in with his X-wing to to rescue titular bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from certain doom onboard Moff Gideon’s (Giancarlo Esposito) Imperial starcruiser.

Now, the “Mando-Verse” story is continuing in The Book of Boba Fett, which aired the penultimate episode of its first season this week. Next up, Star Wars fans can look forward to series like Diego Luna’s Andor, The Bad Batch Season 2, and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s Obi-Wan Kenobi this year.

As for the MCU, Marvel fans have Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight to watch on March 30, 2022, and additional series including She-Hulk down the road in 2022.

Are you surprised by these Disney+ subscriber numbers?