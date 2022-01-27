Did ‘The Mandalorian’ Just Save Grogu from Kylo Ren?

The Book of Boba Fett has a new kid in town, The Mandalorian. Episode five of this thrilling series just kick-started a new era of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s Star Wars franchise. Still, a small detail in the latest episode may reveal how Grogu survived the fall of Ben Solo (Adam Driver) and the destruction of Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) Jedi Order.

Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) is finally back, this time without his counterpart Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”). After hearing the beloved theme from The Mandalorian in last week’s Episode 4, virtually every Star Wars fan assumed that the rumors of Din Djarin returning were true.

Episode Five, “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian,” showcases Din Djarin forging his iconic Beskar spear into what appears to be chain mail armor for Grogu, alluding to how the young Force-user survived the fall of Ben Solo into Kylo Ren when he slaughtered the entirety of Luke Skywalker’s new Jedi Order:

Fans also spotted this fun easter egg:

In the first photo above, you can spot Din Djarin’s beskar spear transformed into small beskar rings, much of which looks like the early foundations for a Mythril-like armor for Grogu.

The Star Wars Universe can be confusing when tracking the events from various movies to streaming series like The Book of Boba Fett. In Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), every Star Wars fan got a glimpse at the massacre of Skywalker’s Jedi Order at the hands of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his Knights of Ren.

Due to The Mandalorian kicking off five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) and now The Book of Boba Fett pushing the story closer to the fall of Ben Solo, Grogu was present at this destruction of every Jedi Knight at Luke Skywalker had been training until the son of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) gave in to the dark side.

With this beskar armor, Grogu can escape the blade of Ren’s lightsaber and remain one of the last few Jedi within the entire galaxy, sharing the mantle with Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley).

Fans learned in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2018) that Jedi Master Luke Skywalker foresaw the darkness of Ben Solo, leading to his attempted murder.

While there was never any mention of a “Baby Yoda,” leading to many thinking that Grogu was included in Kylo Ren’s slaughter.

Being the geniuses they are, showrunners Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez answer this critical question with Djarin’s next big move: find Grogu to deliver this special gift. As a result, Grogu’s story will expand past season three of The Mandalorian and more.

The Book of Boba Fett chronicles the integral parts that take place in the adventure of this legendary bounty hunter between Return of the Jedi and The Mandalorian season two, when fans see an aged, more rugged version of the clone that’s been through a world of pain.

2022 alone is set to feature Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Bad Batch season two, and reportedly The Mandalorian season three, giving fans more than enough content to enjoy until feature films hit the theaters again.

